Tesla Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market – MarketWatch

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -1.85% shed 3.35% to $180.54 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP, -0.65% falling 0.85% to 11,929.34 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.31% falling 0.11% to 33,646.50. Tesla Inc. closed $183.53 short of its 52-week high ($364.07), which the company achieved on April 21st.

Trading volume (149.0 M) remained 14.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 163.6 M.

