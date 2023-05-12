Big Eyes Coin Unveils Fresh NFT Collection Amid Ongoing Struggle … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
In the past year, the cryptocurrency market has faced significant obstacles, leading to a decline in the value of many previously popular coins. One such coin is Bitcoin, which reached its peak value in history before experiencing a 60% crash. However, Ethereum appears to be on the brink of a resurgence as it aims to reach the $3,000 range, drawing in eager investors.
Despite the market crash affecting several cryptocurrency funding banks and causing a shift in investor behavior, many investors have pooled their money back into the cryptocurrency market. This trend has had a positive impact on Bitcoin, with its value surging from $22,000 to $28,000, giving investors hope that the coin will finally break its 48% dominance and deliver a strong performance.
In the meantime, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new player in the market, has introduced a new collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that has caught the attention of investors.
Bitcoin has always been the premier cryptocurrency, favored by many investors as their primary investment. Unfortunately, during the “crypto winter,” the coin experienced significant losses, dropping from a high of over $68,000 to $19,000-$22,000, a distressing situation for investors. However, Bitcoin’s fortunes are changing as it is currently gaining momentum, and more investors are returning to the cryptocurrency market, selecting coins they can rely on.
Bitcoin’s value has surged considerably, increasing from $22,000 to over $28,000. Investors are hopeful that it will surpass the $30,000 mark, which has been a long-standing expectation. Given this momentum, some specialists anticipate that Bitcoin could reach a value of nearly $100,000 by year-end.
The increase in the coin’s value can be attributed to the influx of investors returning to the crypto market after the collapse of major crypto-funding banks. With this surge and its present momentum, it is probable that a bull run for the coin is on the horizon.
Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum encountered multiple obstacles this year, resulting in substantial devaluation. It struggled to regain its footing, remaining stagnant at approximately $1,000. Nonetheless, Ethereum has taken cues from Bitcoin and increased to roughly $1,800. Industry specialists anticipate that the coin will eventually exceed the $2,000 mark due to its stable progress in recent times.
Graphics monitoring Ethereum’s advancement exhibit steady green lines that progressively rise daily. Based on all available evidence, it is probable that a bullish market for Ethereum is imminent.
Big Eyes Coin has revolutionized the cryptocurrency landscape by providing a range of stimulating features and incentives. The platform offers a plethora of profitable opportunities, including NFTs and Loot Boxes, while also providing investors with a chance to support eco-conservation initiatives.
Big Eyes Coin’s NFTs are available on Opensea, permitting users to gather and exchange these adorable and immensely profitable tokens. Investors can accumulate as many NFTs as they desire and sell them on the open market as they become available.
Users can also access Loot Boxes worth $10 – $10,000, with payouts ranging from $500 to $1 million. By utilizing the code BULLRUN250, users can unlock the boxes and earn a 250% bonus.
Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin is dedicated to environmental conservation, contributing 5% of its total income to a marine conservation organization.
Bitcoin is presently experiencing a surge in the market, indicating the likelihood of an impending bullish market. This is an encouraging development for investors waiting for the coin to recover from the impact of the crypto winter and the banking turmoil.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies.
