Now is a good time to buy a Kindle, there is a huge sale – Good e-Reader

Good e-Reader

October 1, 2022 By Michael Kozlowski



Amazon is running a sales promotion in the United States for the 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite with the 6.8-inch screen and the Kindle Oasis. The savings right now are really good, and there is no better time to buy a Kindle right now. The regular price of the Kindle Paperwhite is $139 and it is on sale for $99, the Signature Edition with 32GB of storage normally retails for $189, and it has been heavily discounted to $130. The Kindle Oasis street price is $299 and is now available for $219.99.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Amazon is also running a sale on various Kindle e-readers. The 2019 base model Kindle, which has been replaced with the 2022 version, is on sale for people looking to buy an early Christmas gift. The regular price is $119, but is on sale for $99.99. The 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite 5 everyday price is $149, but can be yours today for $109.99. The Signature Edition street price is $209, and can be bought today for $159.99. Finally, the Kindle Oasis has received an $80 price reduction and is on sale for $249.99.

There are still rumors that Amazon will release a new Oasis model sometime by the end of the year, in the past 12 months they have refreshed the base model Kindle, the Paperwhite and a new product, called the Scribe. This leaves the Oasis has the only model that hasn’t been updated since 2019. I would skip the Oasis right now, since it is old and out of date. The Paperwhite is likely the best deal you can get right now, and what model you buy is heavily dependent on your storage needs. If you just read books and nothing else, the 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model is good enough, however if you listen to audiobooks, buy manga or comics, you will need more storage, so go for the Signature Edition with 32GB.

Share Reddit Vote Email 25 Shares

Michael Kozlowski has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Filed Under: Amazon Kindle News







source