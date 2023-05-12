Google Pixel 7 Users Are Facing Video Call Quality Issues – Greenbot

Published 12 Jan 2023



Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are the latest flagship line of smartphones from the search giant. These phones pack one of the best camera sensors currently available in the market, and as a result, they deliver excellent imaging quality. While users are amazed by the smartphones’ picture-capturing abilities, some are witnessing poor video call quality issues across many apps, including Google Meet.



A Redditor compared the video quality of their Pixel 7 with their Pixel 3XL and iPad Pro using Google Meet and shared it online. The quality of Pixel 7 was comparatively blurrier than the others. More users chimed in, stating the issue also affects other apps such as Instagram, Whatsapp, and Telegram. From this, it is pretty much clear that the problem is widespread. Furthermore, the users complain that the issue applies to the front and rear cameras, suggesting that it’s likely a software issue rather than a hardware problem.

Folks over at Android Police tested the Pixel 7 series phones’ front camera with Nothing Phone (1) and iPhone 13 on a telegram video call and found the issue is more severe than we’d think. The report also mentions that there have been multiple threads of users complaining about video call quality issues since October 2022, days after the lineup’s debut. Both the Android Police’s post and users on Reddit claim that a similar problem plagued the Pixel 6 line of smartphones, and it has never been fixed.

It appears that the quality issues only affect video calls, and you will still get better video quality via camera application than during calls. As mentioned earlier, the software is likely the issue here rather than the hardware and might get fixed by a software update. We can only hope for Google to fix this sooner rather than later.

