Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Solana – European Wrap 14 April – FXStreet

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 5.2% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.

Bitcoin price continued its ‘consolidate and rally higher’ after the US CPI results came out on April 12. After a brief period of rangebound movement below $30,000, BTC has climbed higher and is currently eyeing the $32,687 hurdle and the buy-stop liquidity resting above it.



Ethereum price witnessed a massive spike after the successful completion of its Shapella upgrade. The altcoin climbed to the $2,100 level after crossing key resistance at $2,000. There is a spike in ETH withdrawals, however analysts have noted a rise in deposits on the ETH2 contract and this is a bullish sign for the asset.

Ethereum hit several developmental milestones since 2022. With the successful completion of its Merge, a transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, and smooth Shapella upgrade, the altcoin wiped out its losses since August 2022 and climbed to the $2,100 level in a swift move on Thursday.



Solana price successfully breached a multi-month pattern on April 11 – and has not looked back since. With Bitcoin also exhibiting a bullish outlook, SOL holders are in for a treat.

Solana price action between May 15, 2022, and April 11, 2023, set up a bottom reversal pattern known as an inverse head-and-shoulders. This technical formation contains three distinctive swing lows. The central trough is named the head and is lower than the other two troughs, which are referred to as shoulders. Hence the namesake inverse head-and-shoulders. In this case, a declining trendline connects the peaks of these swing lows, known as a neckline and serves as a confirmation level.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Join Telegram

Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity. Bitcoin network’s hashrate and price have declined alongside the drop in on-chain activity of Ordinals.

PEPE, the third largest meme coin by market capitalization, has witnessed massive swings in its price in a matter of days. PEPE hit an all-time high of $0.00000431 on May 5 but has since then fallen sharply, trading at $0.00000127 at the time of writing.

Litecoin (LTC) price sees bulls trying to get back above the level they defaulted on last Monday and have been unable to reclaim all week. Litecoin price is trying to recover from its declining price action this week.

Uniswap (UNI) price is the sum of everything that is going on in altcoins and cryptocurrencies. Expect another 10% devaluation as big brother Bitcoin also cracks under pressure.

Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source