‘The Night Agent’ Enters Netflix Most Popular TV List At No. 9, Surpassing ‘Inventing Anna’ – Deadline

By Katie Campione

TV Reporter

The Night Agent is officially one of Netflix‘s most popular series of all time.

The series pulled in 130.48M hours viewed and remained atop the English-language TV List for the week of April 3 to April 9. It has now tallied 515.57M hours viewed since its release on March 23, placing it at No. 9 among the list of the streamer’s Most Popular List.

The Night Agent bumped Ginny & Georgia Season 2, which had 504M hours viewed in its first 28 days, off the Most Popular list. It replaced Inventing Anna, which now sits in 10th place. The series still has about a week left to continue climbing up the list, as Netflix measures its most popular series only based on wasthe first 28 days of viewership.

At this rate, the series starring Gabriel Basso is tracking to potentially land in Netflix’s all-time Top 5 series by the time its measurement window is over.

The Night Agent was by far the most-watched series on Netflix for the week, despite some new fare for viewers. New to the English TV list for the week was Beef, the dark comedy starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, with 34.1M hours viewed. That put it at No. 3 on the list.

Love Is Blind Season 4 came in at No. 2 with 43.12M hours viewed, after a new batch of episodes dropped on April 7. The season finale will drop on April 14, and Netflix will hold its first live reunion on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Also among the English-language TV list for the week was Unseen, Season 9 of The Blacklist, Shadow and Bone Season 2, Wellmania, Transtlantic, Designated Survivor and You Season 4.

As for films, the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston starrer Murder Mystery 2 held on to its first place spot with 59.84M hours viewed. The first film, Murder Mystery, also remained on the list with 22.25M hours viewed, coming in at No. 3.

The Christian Slater film Chupa entered the film list at No. 2. Also on the list were Noah, Home, The Bourne Legacy, Shark Tale, Over the Hedge, Luther: The Fallen Sun and Matilda.

