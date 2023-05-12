Plans taking shape for Annual Passholder previews of TRON … – wdwmagic.com

According to sources familiar with the plans, Disney will begin Annual Passholder previews for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom in early March 2023, one month before the official opening on April 4, 2023.
Approximately nine days of Annual Passholder previews are expected beginning March 4, 2023. Sources point out that plans remain fluid and are subject to change as various marketing and operational considerations factor into the decision.
The length of previews is consistent with recent attraction openings, including Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, which had eight days of passholder previews, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which had twelve days of passholder previews.
Signups for Passholder previews will use an online registration process, allowing guests to choose timeslots until they reach capacity. Notification of preview registration is typically sent via email, and as always, stay tuned to WDWMAGIC for the latest.
Other TRON Lightcycle Run previews will include members of Disney Vacation Club, D23, and Club 33. Cast Member previews will also be held.
In addition to the guest previews, various media events are planned throughout March leading up to the official opening.
Disney has yet to publicly announce plans for previews but has said that TRON Lightcycle Run will officially open to guests on April 4, 2023.
