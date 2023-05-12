Top 10 Most Popular Films On Disney+ In January 2023 – What's On Disney Plus

With the start of a brand new month, we take a look at what were the most popular movies globally on Disney+ in January 2023, which is tracked daily on the trending list and considers how popular a film is and how long it has been popular on Disney+. This means that films released earlier in the year will tend to perform better on this chart.

With “Avatar: The Way Of Water” dominating the box office, the new film has given a boost to the original film, with fans checking out the original film and the making of documentary.

“The Menu” also was released on Disney+ around the world in early January, and the data shows that the international audience has been enjoying this unique story from Searchlight Pictures

Here are the most popular films on Disney+ globally in 2022:

(Note – Titles availability does vary between countries)

In the 22nd century, a paraplegic Marine is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission, but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization. With the release of the sequel, “Avatar: The Way Of Water” and this film being re-added to Disney+ after being removed while the movie was re-released in cinemas, people have been checking out this film in droves.

The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory.

The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. This film has dominated Disney+ throughout 2022.

n Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by Maui reaches an impetuous Chieftain’s daughter’s island, she answers the Ocean’s call to seek out the demigod to set things right. “Moana” has been an extremely popular film since Disney+ debuted.

Turning Red focuses on Meilin “Mei” Lee, a girl whose ancestors had an ongoing mystical connection to red pandas. Set in early 2000s Toronto, Mei is a confident student who struggles to juggle her familial duties while embracing her true nature. To make matters more complicated, Mei magically turns into an enormous red panda whenever she gets excited or overwhelmed.

The film, penned by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss, “focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprise.”Deadline notes, “Fiennes plays the world-class chef who sets it all up and adds some unexpected ingredients to the menu planned. The action follows one particular A-list couple that takes part. I’ve heard Stone will play half of that couple.”

An inside look at one of the most anticipated movie sequels ever with Oscar-winning director James Cameron and cast.

Anna sets out on a journey with an iceman, Kristoff, and his reindeer, Sven, in order to find her sister, Elsa, who has the power to convert any object or person into ice.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.



Did you watch any of these films in January on Disney+?



Source – FlixPatrol





