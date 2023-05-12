Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Price Slides To 2-Week Low – Investor's Business Daily

WATCH NOW: Roger Federer-Backed Shoe Brand Sprints Towards Growth
Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin led ethereum and cryptocurrency prices lower early Thursday. Cryptos jumped Wednesday after the latest consumer price index report matched targets for April. Bitcoin is around its lowest level in two weeks after tumbling Monday as the network processes a huge transaction backlog.
Cryptocurrency outlook picks up amid bank crisis. The markets lifting bitcoin might surprise you.
Bitcoin traded around $27,100 early Thursday, recovering from its overnight low of $26,854 but off its Wednesday highs of $28,324 following the CPI report. BTC is near its lowest level since April 24 after diving from its $29,100 level Monday as the network’s transaction backlog prompted Binance to pause withdrawals. It surged to a week-high of $30,008 last Wednesday on renewed banking fears but was unable to maintain the level. Bitcoin spiked above $30,000 for the first time in 10 months on April 10 and vaulted to $31,019 late April 14 to mark its highest level since last June. The world’s largest cryptocurrency bolted roughly 63% so far this year.
Ethereum slumped below $1,800 early Thursday from its Wednesday high of $1,888 after the CPI report. Ethereum peaked at $2,139 on April 16 – its highest level since last May and shot above $2,000 for the first time in nearly a year on April 13 following its Shanghai upgrade to a proof-of-stake network. The No. 2 crypto rose 10.6% in March and soared nearly 50% year-to-date.
Digital asset investments are extremely volatile. While cryptocurrency’s fundamentals and technical indicators may differ, investors should focus on the same key objectives. First, stay protected by learning when it’s time to sell, cut losses or capture profits. Second, prepare to profit if the cryptocurrency starts to rebound.
Despite their original promise, cryptocurrencies haven’t acted as hedges against inflation. Instead, they’ve trended with the broader indexes. Read The Big Picture and Market Pulse to track daily market trends.
Coinbase CEO Floats Leaving The U.S. If Regulatory Clarity On Crypto Doesn’t Improve
Republicans Pummel SEC’s Gary Gensler Over Crypto Crackdown
Taylor Swift May Have Known FTX Was In Trouble. Why Elon Musk Is ‘Not Surprised’
Bitcoin Falls On Worries About Interest Rates. Signs Still Flash Gains Ahead
