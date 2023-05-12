Will HBO Max Have a 'Harry Potter' Series? – TV Insider

In a recent interview with Variety, HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey discussed many shows on the horizon and in the rumor mill for the network.

There has been gossip about a potential Harry Potter series in the works for two years now, but nothing has ever been confirmed.

Aubrey took a moment to set the record straight on their intentions to make a series for all the Hogwarts fanatics waiting for more Potter content.

(Credit: HBO Max)

“There’s nothing like a Harry Potter fan, in terms of their endless appetite for storytelling and new ways of interacting with these characters,” she said. “So whether it’s the reunion or live events or games, we’re very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next.”

But despite previous rumors, she did admit they don’t currently have a Harry Potter series in development just yet.

“We don’t have a series in active development right now. But we are very much in that business, because fans are just clamoring for more storytelling,” she told Variety.



With J.K. Rowling holding the rights to the franchise, getting a green light to move forward on such a project hinges on her involvement. Aubrey’s words imply that if it were up to HBO Max, they would easily be on board for such a series, so here’s hoping it will eventually come to fruition.

Rowling has been in hot water in recent years for her anti-trans views, with Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson releasing statements strongly disagreeing with her stance.

HBO Max’s recent reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, didn’t feature newly-captured footage of the franchise’s creator which led to speculation that she wasn’t invited to participate.

Stay tuned for any possible updates on the idea of a series and catch all Harry Potter films on HBO Max now.

Keep up with your favorite shows… delivered to your inbox!

source