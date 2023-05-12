Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 now available for Pixel phones – 9to5Google

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out today as what should be the final major preview before the stable launch in March.

It notably still features the January 2023 security patch, which could be addressed with an update (like a Beta 3.1) later on. The following issues have been resolved with Beta 3 (T2B3.230109.002):

Developer-reported and user-reported issues

Other resolved issues

However, there’s still one remaining issue with how the “list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.”

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 remaining on the January 2023 security patch level is quite odd as Google usually releases betas after the latest monthly Android security patch has launched. That is not expected until Monday, February 6.

If you have installed the QPR2 Beta, leaving the program will result in a wipe and your next opportunity to exit without losing data will be in March after the stable launch.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. as well as in the Android Emulator.

Most users will be installing Beta 3 from the Android Beta Program website. You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

