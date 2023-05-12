2023 Tesla Cars: Updates on Model 3 and Model S, but Where's the … – MotorTrend

Subtle enhancements are added to these popular electric luxury cars—what else might be in the works?
Unlike most automakers that update cars on a model year basis, Tesla often makes changes on a whim. Typically, that means customers get those updates sooner, as Tesla rolls them out as soon as they’re available. This approach makes it tricky to know exactly what’s in store for a particular model in a particular year, but we’ve tapped our sources to find out what’s new for Tesla’s 2023 cars—and what the future might hold.
Changes to Tesla’s entry-level sedan occur under the skin, but they should deliver tangible outcomes. The Model 3 is switching from Intel Atom to AMD Ryzen processing chips, with the aim of improving responses from its infotainment touchscreen and other digital interfaces. Some speculated that Tesla would install its controversial yoke steering apparatus in the Model 3, as it did in the Model S and Model X last year, but that hasn’t happened—at least, not yet.
Functionality improves in the Model S thanks to the addition of a swivel function for its infotainment touchscreen. The screen’s mounting hardware allows it to tilt toward the driver or passenger so it’s easier to see and use.
Every so often, a new supercar promising world-beating stats emerges from an unknown brand. With few exceptions, these tend to disappear without delivering on their promises. It’s not a scenario we expect from leading manufacturers—yet it’s exactly the case with the Tesla Roadster. A car supposedly representing it was revealed back in 2017, with 2020 targeted for production. Entering 2023, the Roadster remains vaporware. But this is Tesla—maybe someday, some way, the Roadster will exist. For the sake of those who dropped five-figure deposits, we hope it will. But we also think they should remain aware of other EV sports cars on the way.
