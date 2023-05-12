What's Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2023 – TV Insider

Hulu is kicking off 2023 with a fresh batch of new and returning titles in January.

While the platform makes way for the second season of the Hilary Duff-led How I Met Your Father, the library will also welcome newbie animated comedy Koala Man, the film The Drop, How I Caught My Killer, and The 1619 Project among others.

Below, get a full look at the slate of what’s coming and going from Hulu in January 2023.

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Even with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16 (CBS)

Are You the One?: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2 (VH1)

The Challenge: Complete Season 20 (MTV)

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3 (MTV)

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7 (VH1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2 (VH1)

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41 (CBS)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6 (VBS)

3 Idiotas

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

A League of Their Own

A Troll in Central Park

Barbarians

Home Alone (Credit: Everett Collection)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Breakfast Club

The Company You Keep

Couples Retreat

Dante’s Peak

Empire Records

Gamer

Heat

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

The Internship

Irrational Man

THe King of Comedy

Kingdom Come

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Little Manhattan

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emporer

One Fine Day

Pearl Harbor

Predestination

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

The Proposal (Credit: Everett Collection)

Prometheus

The Proposal

Real Steel

S.W.A.T.

Snatch

Someone Like You

Take Shelter

This Christmas

The Triplets of Belleville

Truth

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zeros and Ones

Zombieland

January 3

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia

Janaury 4

Will Trent: Series Premiere (ABC)

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11 (ABC)

January 5

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere (FOX)

January 6

Bromates

Koala Man (Credit: Hulu)

January 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

House of Darkness

January 8

True Things

January 9

Koala Man: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Alert: Series Premiere (FOX)

January 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)

January 12

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

Riotsville, USA

January 13

The Drop (Hulu Original)

January 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14 (ID)

Murder Comes to Town: Complete Seasons 4-5 (ID)

A Kind of Murder

Paris, 13th District

January 18

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

The Drop

January 19

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special (National Geographic)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

January 20

One Way

January 21

Dig

January 22

Happening

The Tax Collector

January 23

Accused: Series Premiere (FOX)

January 24

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: SEason 2A (Disney XD)

January 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

January 26

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)

Killing County: Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedellics: Special (National Geographic)

January 27

The Deer King

Maneater

How I Met Your Father (Credit: Hulu)

January 31

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Love, Gilda

Baggage Claim

Voyagers

January 14

Black Death

Compliance

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of National Lampoon

January 15

Being Flynn

January 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

January 28

A Cat in Paris

Ernest & Celestine

Permanent

January 29

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

January 30

American Assassin

Legends of the Fall

January 31

12 Dates of Christmas

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A River Runs Through It

Cast Away (Credit: 20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, TM & Copyright/courtesy Everett Collection)

The Age of Innocence

Anger Management

Aquamarine

Arctic

Arthur Christmas

Black Christmas

Can’t Hardly Wait

Carpool

Cast Away

Christine

Cliffhanger

Deck the Halls

Fools Rush In

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah

Godzilla vs. Speacegodzilla

Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Good Luck Chuck

Goodbye Lover

How I Live Now

The Hundred-Foot Journey

I Am Number Four

I, Frankenstein

Kollek

Layer Cake

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! (Credit: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection)

Meet Joe Black

The Mortal Instruments

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Bloody Valentine

The Net

Night of the Living Dead

The Nutcracker

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Ong Bak

Ong Bak 2

Ong Bak 3

Person to Person

The Royal Tenenbaums

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa Who?

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 5

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

Say Anything

Second Best

The Sessions

Shanghai Knights

Snowglobe

Sommersby

Take This Waltz

Tootsie

The Three Stooges

Underworld

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld Awakening

White Bird in a Blizzard

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

