Tesla Is Resetting FSD Beta Strikes With Beta 10.69.25.2 – Not a Tesla App

FSD Beta 10.69.25.2, which is update 2022.44.30.10 has now started to roll out to employees for further testing. This FSD update is primarily a bug fix release for FSD Beta 10.69.25 and 10.69.25.1 and does not appear to include new features, although it does reset strikes for users that were locked out.
Not A Tesla App has learned that Tesla employees have started to receive this latest version of the Full Self-Driving software, which usually indicates that existing testers are not far behind.
A few weeks ago, we reported that the Full Self Driving suspension period may be reduced to “approximately two weeks” according to Tesla’s release notes, however it looks like Tesla is still resetting strikes via a software update.
This is not the first time that Tesla has reset the FSD strikes en masse. In August 2022, update 2022.20.10, beta 10.69.1, also reset the strikes against drivers and let those in “FSD jail” free to use the system again. The company also did a widespread reset in January 2022 with version 10.8.1.
For those new to the program, FSD is rendered inoperable if the computer detects inattentiveness by the driver or other improper usage. Remember, FSD is considered supervised driving, and operators do agree to be aware and able to take control of the vehicle immediately. After being reprimanded three times (for legacy Model S and Model X cars) or five times (for vehicles with the cabin camera), FSD would then be disabled. You are stuck without FSD Beta until Tesla decides to clear strikes globally for everyone, so the sentence varied from a few days to months.
It’s unknown why Tesla determined to do the full reset at this time, but we have a few educated guesses. The FSD user pool has jumped dramatically in recent months when FSD Beta was opened up to everyone in the U.S. and Canada. This gives everyone a clean slate and lets them keep access to the expensive feature they paid for.
Another guess, several users have complained that they’ve received strikes because the computer detects weights on the wheel, known as Autopilot defeat devices. These people say they were not using these devices, so Tesla’s recent addition of detecting these devices may need to be improved.
Elon Musk said that Tesla plans to remove the steering wheel nag, the prompt to apply resistance to the wheel. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently said it had conversations with Tesla about the changes to the system.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and new software updates.
The Tesla Model 3 has become a staple in the electric vehicle market, and fans eagerly await news of the highly anticipated Highland refresh. Rumors have been swirling about the possible start date of production, with some suggesting it could begin as early as June 1st. Despite denials from Tesla China, one of our sources has now confirmed that Tesla is indeed planning to kick off Project Highland in June.
Recent rumors of the production start for the Model 3 Highland refresh were ignited by a tweet from Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) stating that Tesla’s Shanghai factory will prohibit workers from bringing cell phones into the workshop starting June 1st. This led to speculation that the Model 3 Highland would begin trial production on this date.
One of our sources, who has provided factual information in the past, is not only confirming the June production plans, but also signifying that the Model 3 Long Range model, will be Project Highland. The Model 3 Long Range was reintroduced in the U.S. earlier this month and has an estimated ship date of June, 2023.
Tesla China has officially denied the rumors that appeared on Twitter, stating that there are no current plans to begin production on the Model 3 Highland. However, it is worth noting that Tesla China has previously denied rumors that later turned out to be true. Therefore, our source is confident in their information, but given the complexities of supply chains and other factors, it’s essential to remember that dates can shift.
As a refresher, the Model 3, Project Highland is a significant redesign of the current Model 3, with updates such as striking new headlights, removing fog lights, additional cameras, improved GPS accuracy, and interior updates such as a fabric finish in place of the current wood trim. The refresh showcases Tesla’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.
While the rumored production start is exciting, it is essential to remember that many factors could alter the date, such as supply chain issues, software delays, or retooling delays.
The Model 3 Highland refresh highlights Tesla’s dedication to evolving its vehicles and staying ahead of the competition with exciting new features and updates that will generate buzz among Tesla enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more information as we continue to follow the developments surrounding the Highland project.
Tesla has officially released the FSD Beta 11.4.1 update to some public testers, marking an exciting milestone in developing its autonomous driving technology.
Following a release to Tesla employees, version 11.4.1 has been rolled out to a select group of public testers, also known as the OG testers. This version boasts major architectural enhancements and builds upon the features introduced in version 11.4.
Version 11.4 spent about three weeks in the testing phase with Tesla employees before the updated version 11.4.1 was released. The beta 11.4.1 update was initially provided to employees and quickly expanded to include OG testers, which is roughly 1,000 testers, or about 0.25% of all Tesla owners who have FSD Beta.
If no significant issues are found with the current 11.4.1 version, we can expect to see this beta version expand to more Tesla owners. The rollout is likely to begin gradually before expanding in large waves, potentially up to 10-20% of users at a time, following a similar pattern to the rollout of the 11.3.6 version.
Currently, only Tesla owners on an existing FSD Beta or those on update 2023.6 or earlier are likely to be eligible to receive this update. The next beta update may be based on 2023.12, which should allow more Tesla owners to be eligible for the update. Typically, Tesla does not roll back software, so owners already on update 2023.12 will likely not be able to receive this beta. However, with update 2023.16 just around the corner, it could be a cat and mouse game.
The FSD Beta 11.4.1 update is a testament to Tesla’s commitment to improving driver safety and autonomy. It introduces better control and smoothness in driving by enhancing the geometry, curvature, position, type, and topology of lanes, lines, road edges, and restricted spaces. Perception of city lanes, forks, merges, and turns has significantly improved due to a bigger and cleaner training set and an updated lane guidance module.
The system’s perception and detection capabilities have been boosted, with lane-guidance inputs added to the Occupancy Network to improve long-range roadway feature detection. This, along with improvements in motorbike recall and vehicle detection precision, adds more robustness to variances in vision frame rate.
Elon Musk has stated that the architectural improvements in FSD Beta 11.4.1 are so substantial that it should arguably be version 12. However, the company has reserved that designation for when Full Self-Driving is fully AI, from video input to control output.
The public release of FSD Beta 11.4.1 represents a major milestone for Tesla. This update offers significant enhancements to the driving experience and brings Tesla one step closer to achieving its goal of full AI driving capabilities.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.12.100.
The Tesla Model 3 has become a staple in the electric vehicle market, and fans eagerly await news of the highly antic…
Tesla has officially released the FSD Beta 11.4.1 update to some public testers, marking an exciting milestone in dev…
Tesla recently held a groundbreaking event for its South Texas lithium refinery, where CEO Elon Musk arrived in the C…
Tesla’s 2023.12.8 software update introduces significant improvements to Track Mode for the Model S, including a new …
Tesla released a new video (posted below) that features the Tesla team conducting field testing on a black Model X an…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The Jeda 256GB SSD drive custom-made for Teslas. Get $20 off with promo: NotATeslaApp
Tesla’s 2023.12.8 software update introduces significant improvements to Track Mode for the Model S, including a new …
Tesla released a new video (posted below) that features the Tesla team conducting field testing on a black Model X an…
Tesla has released FSD Beta 11.4.1 update to employees, featuring significant architectural improvements that Elon Mu…
Tesla has released its latest app update, version 4.20.75, introducing new features and improvements to enhance user …
Tesla Model X is set to receive matrix headlights, an advanced lighting technology already present in some Model S, M…
Tesla has broken ground on a new lithium refinery in Texas, with CEO Elon Musk setting the ambitious goal of producin…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
Stay organized, connected, and stylish with Cyberbackpack — the #1 backpack, luggage & travel accessories for Tesla owners. We highly recommend checking them out if you commute or travel and would like a backpack or luggage that is sleek, secure and durable. View their products page and see everything they have to offer!
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.12.100.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Tesla Is Resetting FSD Beta Strikes With Beta 10.69.25.2 – Not a Tesla App
FSD Beta 10.69.25.2, which is update 2022.44.30.10 has now started to roll out to employees for further testing. This FSD update is primarily a bug fix release for FSD Beta 10.69.25 and 10.69.25.1 and does not appear to include new features, although it does reset strikes for users that were locked out.