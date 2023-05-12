How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on FireStick (Free) – Fire Stick Tricks

Fire Stick Tricks

Everything About Amazon Fire TV Stick

Last updated December 9, 2022 By Patrick

In this post, I will walk you through streaming apps and services to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on FireStick, Fire TV, iPhone, Android, iPad, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku without cable. I will talk about free, paid, and affordable ways to stream FIFA matches online. Read till the end to learn every option for your smart device.

Note: I will keep the post focused on Amazon Fire TV models like FireStick 4K, FireStick 4K Max, FireStick Lite, and more. You can use official apps on other smart devices too. The unofficial apps are available on Android and Fire TV only.



The wait is finally over. The biggest sports event in the world takes place this month in Qatar. In the following weeks, we will see over 32 teams competing in eight groups to march through knockout games and reach the final on December 18, 2022. With the hot weather in Qatar, it only makes sense for the FIFA organizers to schedule the event at the year-end.

Thanks to several streaming services worldwide, you don’t need to travel to a Middle East country to watch the game live. You can easily catch your favorite players at home on FireStick.

Attention, FireStick Users!

Governments and ISPs constantly monitor your online activity, and accessing copyrighted content on your Fire TV Stick could lead to serious trouble. Currently, your IP is visible to everyone. I strongly recommend getting the best FireStick VPN to mask your IP address and securely stream your favorites.

I personally use ExpressVPN, the fastest and most secure VPN available. Not only is it easy to install on any device, it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Plus, if you’re not 100% satisfied, you can always get a refund. ExpressVPN is currently also offering a whopping 3 extra months free on their annual plan!

Here are reasons why using a VPN at all times is essential.

Read: How to Install and Use Best VPN for FireStick



Read: How to install and use the best VPN for FireStick



Amid all the controversy around Qatar winning the bid to host the FIFA World Cup, the world’s most popular sports event is all set to go live on November 20. Defending champions France will look to add one more trophy to their name in 2022. It’s a unique feat that none of the teams have achieved in the last six decades.

France’s biggest challenge will be Brazil, with a pool of talented players, including PSG’s Neymar and Vini Jr from Real Madrid. The 2022 Qatar World Cup is also special for Rolando and Messi fans. It’s probably their last chance to lift the FIFA cup for Portugal or Argentina.

Fans can’t rule out England, either. They reached the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup and became runner-up in the 2020 Euro Cup. It will be interesting to see if Gareth Southgate’s men can bring the football home or not. Needless to say, a lot will ride on Harry Kane’s performance. Overall, the 2022 World Cup is packed with drama, and you can watch every frame at home without cable.



Let’s check all the details about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including the schedule, stadiums, groups, date, time, and more.

Senegal will rival the Netherlands at the AI Thumama Stadium in Group A, while the hosts Qatar will go against Ecuador at the AI Bayt Stadium after a few hours. Qatar has built eight state-of-the-art stadiums within or on the outskirts of Doha to host all FIFA games. Let’s check their capacity and the number of allocated games for each stadium.

There is a total of 32 teams divided into eight groups in FIFA World Cup 2022. The top two teams from each group will march ahead in the Round of 16. If the teams are on level points, goal difference will be the key factor in deciding their placing.

I have covered the step-by-step process to live stream this event completely free. So read the complete guide if that is something you are looking for.

Fox network has streaming rights to air the World Cup 2022 in the US. The company has divided the coverage between Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Knockout games will air on Fox while the group stage coverage is split between two sports channels. Cord-cutters must choose a streaming service that houses both channels in their catalog. Thankfully, we have several options to choose from. Let’s check them out and watch FIFA World Cup on FireStick without cable.



Sling TV carries the Fox and Fox Sports 1 channel to steam the World Cup 2022 online without cable. The company’s official app is available on the Amazon AppStore. Let’s check all the details.

How to install Sling TV on FireStick



fuboTV carries a long list of sports channels to stream on FireStick. It includes ESPN, Fox, FS1, NBC Sports, CBS Sports, and NFL Network. You can easily watch World Cup 2022 on Fire TV without cable.

How to install fuboTV on FireStick



YouTube TV is another solid streaming service to watch World Cup 2022 without cable. The service carries over 85 live TV channels, including Fox and FS1, to catch live football.

How to install YouTube TV on FireStick



TSN will stream the 2022 World Cup on FireStick in Canada. The company’s official app is available on all the major platforms, including Android, iOS, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. The subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month or CA$199.99 per year. Apart from World Cup 2022, you can watch NFL, NBA, and more. Sports fans in Canada simply can’t go wrong with this one. Follow our guide to install the TSN app on FireStick.



World Cup 2022 coverage is available on BBC and ITV in the UK. For cord-cutters, BBC will air the event on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Once you have a valid BBC account, use our guide to install iPlayer on FireStick. BBC iPlayer is available on other smart platforms as well.

Thanks to a free trial offering for new signups at fuboTV and YouTube TV, you can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 without paying a single dime. fuboTV offers a 7-day trial, while YouTube TV extends the same for 14 days. You can create a new account at fuboTV and watch the first week on Fox and FS1 for free. You should cancel the trial before the due date and move to YouTube TV. You get another two weeks of free World Cup 2022 coverage.

You need a new email address and a valid credit card to create a new account at fuboTV and YouTube TV. Both streaming services are available in the US only. If you are outside the US and want to access the free trial or simply want to watch the FIFA World Cup without any credit card, read the following section.

Legal Disclaimer: This tutorial is purely educational. FireStickTricks.com doesn’t own, host, operate, resell, or distribute any streaming apps, addons, websites, IPTV or services. The page contains some unverified services, and we are not certain whether they hold legal licenses to distribute the content. FireStickTricks.com does not verify the legality of each app/service in all regions. Do your due diligence if you use any of the unverified apps/services, and stream only content that is available in the public domain. The end-user shall be solely responsible for the media accessed.

Not everyone has a credit card to create a new account at streaming services like fuboTV and YouTube TV. Besides, most users simply forget to cancel the service before the due date. If you are among them and want to stay away from free trials, use unofficial apps to watch World Cup 2022 online. Before we talk about such apps, you should install ExpressVPN on FireStick.

Third-party apps aren’t available on Amazon AppStore. That alone raises alarming questions about their content library and overall authority. When you stream unlicensed content on FireStick, authorities can catch you and send a legal notice. You must use ExpressVPN to hide your location.

ExpressVPN modifies your IP location and hides the browsing history from the local ISP too. It delivers a complete private browsing experience at home. You can easily watch the entire World Cup 2022 for free with ExpressVPN.

FireStickTrick can’t confirm the authority of such unofficial apps. It’s not easy for a normal consumer to differentiate between licensed and unlicensed content. You might end up streaming content that’s not legal in your region. I strongly advise setting up ExpressVPN before exploring apps from the list below.

Step 1: Subscribe to ExpressVPN HERE. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Meaning, you can use it free for the first 30-days and if you are not satisfied with the performance (which is highly unlikely), you can ask for a full refund.

Step 2: Power ON your Fire TV Stick and go to Find followed by Search option.



Step 3: Now type “Expressvpn” (without quotes) in the search bar and select ExpressVPN when it shows up in the search results.



Step 4: Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app on Fire TV / Stick.



Step 5: Open the app and enter the login credentials that you created while buying the ExpressVPN subscription. Click Sign in.



Step 6: Click the Power icon to connect to a VPN server. That’s all. Your connection is now secure with the fastest and best VPN for FireStick.



You can also read more detailed info on using ExpressVPN with Fire TV / Stick.

Kodi is the most-popular unofficial app on FireStick. Although Kodi isn’t available on the Amazon AppStore, you can easily install it on your device and integrate sports Kodi addons to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 for free.

If you don’t prefer Kodi, check my best sports apps list and install some sports apps on FireStick. If a specific app isn’t streaming your favorite game, move to another app and watch it for free.

Launch the Amazon Silk browser on FireStick and visit the best sports streaming websites to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 without paying a single dime. Set up ExpressVPN first, and don’t share personal or financial information on such websites.

IPTV services are getting popular these days. You can pick a capable IPTV provider and integrate it with an IPTV player to enable thousands of live TV channels, on-demand content, and PPV events.

Since winning the World Cup 2022 bid in 2010, Qatar has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Many reports have suggested migrant workers are forced to work in unbearable heat with low pay. It has been claimed that thousands of workers have died due to below-average working conditions. The nation also has laws against same-sex relationships, with punishments of up to seven years in jail.

Let’s take a look at the past ten winners of the FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup is hosted by three nations simultaneously: USA, Mexico, and Canada. Unlike November-December, the 2026 World Cup will be held across June and July. It’s going to be the first World Cup to feather 48 nations (instead of the usual 32). The total number of games will increase from 64 to 80 in 2026.

Canada and Mexico will host ten games each, while the USA gets to host 60 games, including knockout stages and quarterfinals.

The excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is an all-time high. I’m ready to catch the football action on an IPTV service with an ExpressVPN connection. What about you? Share your preferred streaming service and guess the World Cup winner in the comments below.

Filed Under: Fire Stick, How to, Sports Streaming

Hi! I’m Patrick, a seasoned IT and cybersecurity professional. As an avid streamer myself, I started FireStickTricks.com to help others access and stream good content on any platform. On this blog, I review services, write how-to articles, and cover the latest Fire Stick news and streaming trends.

© Copyright 2023 Fire Stick Tricks · All Rights Reserved

Disclaimer – Streaming or downloading copyright content is unlawful.

FireStickTricks.com do not in any way condone, promote or encourage any illegal use of Kodi, Fire Stick or our guides. Users are responsible for their actions. Read our full disclaimer.



🔥 Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free (3 Months Free)

source