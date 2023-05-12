The Top 10 FREE Roku Channels For 2023 – Cord Cutters News

By

Today we take a look at the best FREE Roku Channels of 2023. These free apps are available on Roku players and Roku TVs. Do you have one you want to suggest? Leave us a comment and let us know.

Also, these apps are the top 10 free Roku Channels according to Roku’s channel store as of January 2023. (Also, how Roku describes these channels.)

#1 The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is your home for free TV, Roku Originals and premium entertainment. Watch an ever-changing selection of original series, hit movies, TV shows, 24/7 live news (in U.S. and Canada only) and popular kids’ entertainment —all totally free. Choose from thousands of entertainment options on-demand, with no subscriptions, purchases or rentals required. Plus, Roku customers in the United States can easily add 40+ Premium Subscriptions from SHOWTIME®, AMC+, STARZ, EPIX and more! Enjoying your favorite entertainment has never been easier.

You can add The Roku Channel to your Roku HERE.

#2 ABC News Live

ABC News Live, America’s #1 streaming news channel brings you news, context, and analysis of the day’s top stories. Your top news source for in-depth reporting and storytelling from across the country and around the world. Check out the latest headlines and all new primetime and breaking news programming from ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis and Chief National Affairs Correspondent and “World News Tonight” Weekend Anchor Tom Llamas.

You can add ABC News Live to your Roku HERE.

#3 Live TV on The Roku Channel

Enjoy instant access to more than 150 free, always-on TV channels anytime. With live news and weather, sports, food & home, reality TV, science fiction, true crime, kids’ entertainment, and Spanish language programming, we have something for everyone—and it’s all streaming free!

You can add Live TV on The Roku Channel HERE.

#4 WeatherNation

Local weather forecasts tailored for you. This free and easy to use award-winning app streams live weather newscasts from certified meteorologists, provides your local weather data, local weather alerts (U.S. only) from NWS (National Weather Service), weather maps and more. Make decisions about your day or next vacation! Get weather data anytime. Features include: Track current conditions, forecasts and NWS alerts (U.S. only) for your location or save your favorite places to easily access. Access weather maps (U.S. Only) with multiple layers like Radar, Visible Radar, Current Winds, Current Dew Points, Advisories and more. Access video on demand segments from Weather on Demand.

You can add WeatherNation to your Roku HERE.

#5 PBS Kids

Watch all your child’s favorite PBS KIDS shows anytime, anywhere (in the USA) with the PBS KIDS Video channel!

With the PBS KIDS Video, your child can explore new worlds with the shows and characters they love. Take a trip to Sesame Street, visit Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, or go on a creature adventure with the Wild Kratts!

With new episodes added weekly, you’ll always have access to fun and educational videos.

You can add PBS Kids to your Roku HERE.

#6 CBS Sports

Stream live sports from CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+, all in one app. The CBS Sports app gives you front-row access to the NFL, UEFA Champions & Europa Leagues, the Masters, the PGA Championship & select PGA Tour Events, SEC Football, NCAA Basketball including March Madness, the National Women’s Soccer League, WNBA and more!

With the CBS Sports app, you get all of this for FREE:

-Pregame & postgame coverage of major events on CBS

-Daily fantasy shows like Fantasy Football Today

-Daily expert betting advice from SportsLine insiders

-On-demand highlights of top moments from your favorite leagues

-24/7 live sports news & highlights with CBS Sports HQ

You can add CBS Sports to your Roku HERE.

#7 VIX

Disfruta de ViX sin costo con más de 100 canales en vivo y on-demand con novelas, comedias, películas, deportes y noticias 24 horas, ¡todo en tus dispositivos favorites!

You can add VIX to your Roku HERE.

#8 Kids & Family on The Roku Channel

Get instant access to 10,000+ FREE kids’ shows and movies including Ryan’s World, Cocomelon, Sesame Street, My Little Pony, LEGO, Minecraft, Thomas & Friends, Barbie and more. Enjoy the free Live TV channel guide with more than a dozen live kids entertainment channels. Plus, with the option to add premium entertainment from Noggin, Hopster, and Nick Hits all in one place, it’s always easy to find something your little ones will love.

You can add Kids & Family on The Roku Channel to our Roku HERE.

#9 Plex

Plex is your home for free movies & TV, giving you access to 200+ Live TV Channels and 50,000+ on-demand titles from around the world, all from one beautiful app. No other free streaming service delivers more content to more countries, all without a subscription.

You can add Plex to your Roku HERE.

#10 Pluto TV

Watch 100+ channels and 1000s of movies free!

Tune into your favorite channels streaming the greatest movies, binge-worthy TV shows, true crime, sports and more. Always on. And always 100% free!

You can add Pluto TV to your Roku HERE.

Have something you think should be added to this list? Leave us a comment and let us know.

