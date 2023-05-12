Google’s Bard AI expected release date, time, how to use, and more – Sportskeeda

Google recently announced Bard AI, a generative conversation service that will work in tandem with Search to offer high-quality results to users. In a recent blog post, the company’s CEO outlined the developments leading to the Bard and how it will be used to improve the quality of the results of the world’s leading search engine. They also highlighted how the development of the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) had played a role in the creation of Bard AI.

The AI-based service is currently available in closed beta. However, Google plans to roll out the service to more users in the coming weeks.

On February 6, Google announced that Bard AI is in its closed beta phase. According to the company, the feature is only available to “trusted testers.”

In the blog post, Pichai stated:

The company has been tight-lipped about the exact date when Bard AI will start powering their search results. However, similar to other Google features, the rollout is expected to be gradual, and users will likely gain access to Bard after the testing phase is over.

As of now, we have no official information on the release date of Google’s ChatGPT competitor.

Bard is a text generator AI that is similar to ChatGPT. However, unlike the OpenAI bot, Bard has access to all the information published on the web and can pull real-time statistics like weather info and events from other Google suite apps like Meetings, Activities, and more.

As outlined in the blog post, one of the main tasks of the bot will be to gather information from the web and contextualize it into an easily understandable and digestible format. For instance, the AI can compare two movies and give insight into which one is better. The AI system can even evaluate the difficulty of learning two musical instruments and come to a conclusion.

For these results, the AI relies on data published on multiple forums and blogs. Different insights and views will be taken into consideration for the final result.

In a demo, Google showcased results that simplified all the new discoveries of the James Webb telescope for a nine-year-old.

Other examples showcased by the company include: “Plan a friend’s Baby Shower,” “Compare two Oscar-nominated movies,” and “Get lunch ideas based on what’s in your fridge.”

In conclusion, the bot can help plan events and list the best novelists of all time based on information from across the web. The level of in-depth analysis and personalized recommendations is what sets Bard apart from traditional search algorithms.

