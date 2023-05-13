Rivian Launches 'Snow Mode,' 30+ Updates in Latest Software … – PCMag

Rivian tops off a whirlwind year with one last major software update, readying EV drivers for the winter with Snow Mode, remote de-fogging, Tidal streaming, audiobooks, and more.

This year brought electric vehicle startup Rivian some notable highs and lows, but it appears the software team is still going strong. At the push of a button, Rivian deployed 30 changes to its vehicles this week, ranging from major feature launches to minor bug fixes.

Of note is Snow Mode, which “softens the pedal response for more gradual acceleration and deceleration while also helping to prevent slip and wheel lock,” Rivian tells PCMag. Drivers can also now pre-heat the seats and steering wheel and defrost windows from the Rivian app.

Snow Mode is one of several Rivian driving modes, which customers choose on the dash screen. Others include Sport Mode, Off Road Drift, All Purpose, Off Road Auto, Off Road Rock Crawl, Off Road Rally, Conserve, Soft Sand, and Towing.

The latest update also contains several music and entertainment aspects. Music-streaming service Tidal is now available via the Media app, while Spotify and Tidal users can now queue up songs and view what’s playing next. Spotify Premium users can also now access audiobooks.

“Because of our tightly integrated software and hardware architecture, we’re able to enhance the vehicle experience via over-the-air (OTA) updates, which is a benefit of a software-defined vehicle,” Rivian says.

See below for the full list of approximately 31 software updates, by our count, released by Rivian, which range from updates to “Pet Comfort Mode” to battery and self-driving improvements.

In the second half of 2022, the company has done major releases every month or every few months, such as October’s Kneel Mode(Opens in a new window). That update also included a range increase of about 14 miles on the R1T pickup truck and 5 miles on the R1S SUV, Electrek reports(Opens in a new window).

At this rate, customers may have a hard time keeping up with the changes, including what data Rivian has collected and shared across the various features. To that end, Rivian added greater visibility and control over user data in the latest update.

It’s been a rollercoaster year for Rivian. On the positive side, the company says it’s on track to hit the 25,000 vehicle production targets, the R1T pickup truck earned a top safety award(Opens in a new window), and its first “Adventure Network” charging sites opened in a bid to eventually rival Tesla Superchargers.

On the other hand, Rivian has continued to face challenges. In October, a Georgia court rejected(Opens in a new window) plans to give it a $1.5 billion incentive package(Opens in a new window) for a factory there, leaving the startup scrambling for a plan B. A recall of 12,000 vehicles, meanwhile, brought a sizeable portion of recently delivered vehicles back to dealers for inspection. Rivian also delayed its upcoming R2 vehicle a year to 2026, and backed out of a deal with Mercedes-Benz(Opens in a new window) to build delivery vans just three months after the ink dried.

Supply chain and manufacturing issues underscore most of Rivian’s challenges, and software updates can’t fix that. But for now, continual OTA releases demonstrate Rivian’s commitment to continuously improving the product, and keeping it fun, amid the chaos. For a $100,000+ vehicle customers waited over a year to receive, they are likely welcome improvements.

Full List Of Rivian OTA Updates—Released 12/19

Sign up for What’s New Now to get our top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. Subscribing to a newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe from the newsletters at any time.

Your subscription has been confirmed. Keep an eye on your inbox!

Advertisement

Prior to starting at PCMag, I worked in Big Tech on the West Coast for six years. From that time, I got an up-close view of how software engineering teams work, how good products are launched, and the way business strategies shift over time. After I’d had my fill, I changed course and enrolled in a master’s program for journalism at Northwestern University in Chicago. I’m now a reporter with a focus on electric vehicles.

Read Emily’s full bio

Advertisement

PCMag.com is a leading authority on technology, delivering lab-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Our expert industry analysis and practical solutions help you make better buying decisions and get more from technology.

PCMag supports Group Black and its mission to increase greater diversity in media voices and media ownerships.

© 1996-2023 Ziff Davis, LLC., a Ziff Davis company. All Rights Reserved.

PCMag, PCMag.com and PC Magazine are among the federally registered trademarks of Ziff Davis and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission. The display of third-party trademarks and trade names on this site does not necessarily indicate any affiliation or the endorsement of PCMag. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product or service, we may be paid a fee by that merchant.

source