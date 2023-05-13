Surface Pro 8 just dropped $450 in killer Black Friday laptop deal … – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Attention shoppers. Black Friday deals are arriving in droves now, and we’ve just spotted an unbeatable discount on one of the best 2-in-1 laptops available.
Right now you can get the Surface Pro 8 for just $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a fantastic $450 off and the lowest price we’ve seen for this device. Even better, a keyboard is included, so you don’t have to pay extra for this accessory. (For more ways to save at Best Buy, check out our guide to the top Best Buy coupon codes).
Microsoft Surface Pro 8:
$1,349
The Surface Pro 8 is a great 2-in-1 device with an Intel Core i5 processor, 13-inch touch screen, 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD. Right now you can save $450 on the regular price, and Best Buy is throwing in the keyboard for this bundle.
In our Surface Pro 8 review, we praised the vibrant 13-inch touch display and sharp webcam. And while the 11th gen CPU isn’t the fastest at this point, you’ll have plenty of performance for multitasking.
“During my testing, I found the device solid for everyday use,” said reviewer Tony Polanco. “I also appreciated how well the touch-friendly Windows 11 operating system works with the tablet. The front-facing and rear cameras are commendable and provide clear detailed images.”
We also like the sturdy build quality of the Surface Pro 8 and how portably the 1.96-pound design is. The kickstand is easy to use, too, so you can quickly go from tablet to laptop or presentation mode.
A key part of this deal is the included keyboard, which proved snappy and responsive in our testing. And the touchpad is plenty roomy for performing various gestures.
The only thing we don’t love about the Surface Pro 8 is the battery life. It lasted 9 hours and 6 minutes in our web surfing battery test. That’s decent but anything above 10 hours is great.
Overall, this is a killer deal on the Surface Pro 8 and we would grab it before it sells out. Also check out our Black Friday deals live blog for big savings on all sorts of gear.
