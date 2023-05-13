Analysts Like Uwerx (WERX) for Big Gains, Polkadot (DOT), and … – The Crypto Basic

[ccpw id=”39382″]

Uwerx is a brand-new project catching the attention of analysts who feel it can soar by 6,000%. In the broader cryptocurrency market, the year 2023 started with a rally, and Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) were two coins finding support. Both fell out of favor with investors and are seeking to claim a top-ten spot.

Polkadot (DOT) traded as high as $50 in the last bull market, but the coin fell to around $5 with the bear market finance downturn. Polkadot (DOT) is a multichain project that offers interoperability between different chains and suffers from a volume slowdown. The decentralized finance slowdown took a lot of the steam out of the crypto market and hurt Polkadot (DOT).

Polkadot (DOT) still has a chance to return back to the previous highs but the path may be slow as the crypto market starts to bottom. Polkadot currently has a market cap value of $5.3 billion and the barrier to the top ten tokens is $5 billion. One benefit for Polkadot (DOT) is that the token is being seen more as software than a security. The project has also been working with the SEC on regulation and should it be able to dodge any regulatory fallout, key cryptocurrency analysts believe it could reach heights of $7.19 – $7.36, from its current price of $6.74

Solana (SOL) is also trading higher with a more than 30% rally to start the year. The project was hit hard in the bear market and lost its top ten status, alongside its reputation. Solana (SOL) was the crypto market darling in 2020-21 with the price soaring to $250. The coin crashed over the last year to under $10 before the recent rally to around $12.

Solana (SOL) was sixteenth in the list of coins but has moved to the number fourteen spot with a valuation near $4.9 billion. One headwind for SOL is that its recent rally was built on gains from a Solana-based meme coin. The DONK coin is the latest dog-themed coin and it may not have long-term value. Solana (SOL) was likely oversold, but its security-related issues in the past could add a headwind to the price.

Uwerx is a project that can reward investors in 2023. Coins like Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) may see positive price action, but the path could be slow. Uwerx has many growth engines with the coin seeking to disrupt a niche sector and being unknown as a new project. Uwerx wants to bring the freelance work sector to the blockchain.

The freelance work sector is predicted to have 73 million digital workers in 2023 and 12% of those started in the pandemic. Corporations are now turning to freelancers in greater numbers and big revenues are up for grabs. Uwerx can take the gig economy into a new age with benefits for workers and freelancers.

Reduced fees and faster blockchain payments are two of the most obvious attractions. Uwerx is currently in a token pre-sale and investors can take advantage of the current low price before market campaigns and exchange listings add mainstream attention. Considering Uwerx just began its presale, we believe it has a high chance of picking up momentum and hitting heights of $0.80 – $1.05 later this year, from its current price of $0.0065.

