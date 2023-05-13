New Amazon Prime Video movies and shows in September 2022 … – GamesRadar+

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Here’s everything heading to Prime Video this September
September is a big month for Amazon Studios as their biggest release to date finally hits Prime Video. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes viewers back to Middle-earth for a brand new story set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s mythical world. However, that’s not the only exciting release hitting the streamer in September. Amazon also has some new original movies on its way, including a remake of the Austrian horror Goodnight Mommy starring Naomi Watts and a documentary exploring two plane crashes that took place within months of each other in Flight / Risk.
Alongside the Prime Video originals, plenty of other popular movies and shows will be added to the platform in September. Some of the highlights on US Prime Video include Legally Blonde, Skyfall, and Troll Hunter. While UK Prime Video will be getting Bill & Ted Face the Music as well as a documentary all about Leeds United. To navigate all of the new content coming your way, we’ve compiled the full list of new releases on both sides of the pond. So read on to find out what you need to add to your watch list this September.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The first two episodes will finally be released on September 2, with new episodes landing weekly from then on. The epic show takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, and, as such, is set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. However, that’s not to say there won’t be some familiar faces making an appearance as elves Galadriel and Elrond play a huge role in the series, played by Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo, respectively. They’ll be joined by Harfoots, Dwarves, Men, and Orcs as the show charts the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.
Flight / Risk is a harrowing new documentary arriving on Prime Video this September. Directed by Karim Amer and Omar Mullick, the film focuses on two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes that happened within months of each other. A total of 346 people died in the tragedies, which took place in October 2018 and March 2019 and led to the fleet of Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliners being grounded for almost two years. Amazon Studios’ documentary tells the story through the family of those who died, their legal teams, whistleblowers, and Pulitzer-winning Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates. Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the 2014 Austrian hit film of the same name. This new version is directed by Matt Sobel and stars Naomi Watts in the lead role. The premise follows two twin brothers (played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who return to their house and find their mother has changed. Covered in surgical bandages and acting strangely, it quickly becomes clear this mysterious woman might not be their real mom. The horror comes as the young boys go to extreme lengths to try and out the seeming imposter in their house. It seems like it’s definitely one to watch between your fingers…For more, check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime and the best shows on Amazon Prime right now.
