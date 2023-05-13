Cardano (ADA) Price Needs to Pass This Test to Trigger Bullish Rally – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Four weeks after the price of the Cardano token, ADA, updated its 2023 bottom, its value has risen by more than 20% to reach $0.4 per token. However, once again, a breakout of the important resistance level did not take place, and the ADA price continues to come under pressure from sellers at the boundary.

In order to understand how heavy this zone is right now and what a $0.4 exit would mean for ADA, let’s turn to the data from IntoTheBlock.

According to the portal, which analyzes the depth of ADA order books on all major centralized crypto exchanges as well as on-chain, there are currently 1.3 billion ADA tokens ready to be sold at prices ranging from $0.397 to $0.413. Between $0.43 and $0.51, the density of asks for the Cardano token only grows and can now be estimated at 2.9 billion ADA.

This creates a “sell wall,” the absorption of which provides the ADA price with room for growth.

Yes, volumes of several billion ADA look daunting, but there is also room for positivity. For instance, if we are to believe on-chain analyst Ali Martinez’s data, as recently as yesterday, the sell-side volume in the $0.4 to $0.42 range was 3.85 billion ADA. In other words, sellers’ pressure in this section of the order book has decreased.

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master’s program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source