Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Falls 0.25%, Ethereum (ETH … – Outlook India

Crypto market was trading mixed as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) were down, while some other coins like Binance (BNB) were trading with gains.

Updated: 31 Dec 2022 9:55 am

The cryptocurrency market on December 30 was mostly trading mixed with prices of some coins falling and few entering and staying in the green zone. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) were down trading with losses, while Binance (BNB) and Solana (SOL) were trading with gains.



The overall crypto market cap was down by 0.17 per cent to $794.66 billion and its trading volume was up by 3.87 per cent to $27.38 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 9 AM.



Polygon (MATIC) was the first in the most trending coins list. PancakeSwap (CAKE) took the second place, followed by Terra Classic (LUNC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Bitcoin was trending sixth in the list.



The top gainers were OKB (OKB) followed by Aptos (APT), whereas the top losers were GMX (GMX) followed by Terra Classic (LUNC).





Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC was down 0.25 per cent to $16,559.50. BTC’s trading volumes were up 14.48 per cent at $16,022,261,339.

BTC was trading in losses for the last 24 hours. It was swinging between the range of $16,408.48 and $16,612.35 over the last 24 hours.

BTC was trending sixth and its dominance is currently 40.12 per cent, a decrease of 0.03 per cent over the day



Binance: Binance (BNB) was trading in the green zone this morning. It was up by 0.03 per cent at $245.58 trading in the range between $243.13 and $245.95.



BNB’s trading volumes were down by 0.55 per cent at $330,486,186.



Ethereum: Ethereum (ETH) lost 0.21 per cent at $1,195.65 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.



Ethereum was seen majorly in the red zone. It was trading between the lows of $1,187.46 and the highs of $1,200.14. However, around 2 AM on December 31, it jumped to the green zone for a short period of time, but later it again started trading with losses.

Its trading volume levels were up by 4.43 per cent to $4,057,317,746.



Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.95 per cent at $9.81 today and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 37.75 at $617,249,627



Ripple (XRP) was up by 0.84 per cent at $0.3372 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 31.24 per cent at $552,424,309.



Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.20 per cent to $0.2448. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 19.60 per cent to $150,140,524.





Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 3.10 per cent at $0.06844. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 49.75 per cent at $408,746,618.



Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 0.57 per cent to $0.00000807.





Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 1.21 per cent to $5,129.35. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.10 per cent at $15,965,600.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.05 per cent at $10.88 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 28.60 per cent at $154,929,011.



Aave (AAVE) was down by 4.09 per cent at $52.07. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 55.47 per cent $58,982,377.



