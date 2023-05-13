Today’s best deals: Google Pixel 6 Pro, Xbox Series S, and more – Ars Technica

Front page layout

Site theme

Jeff Dunn –

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for another Dealmaster. Today’s roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes the return of the lowest price we’ve seen for Google’s Pixel 6 Pro. As of this writing, Amazon subsidiary Woot has the 128GB unlocked version of the phone available for $700, which is $200 off Google’s MSRP and matches the discount we saw during Amazon’s Prime Day sale last month.

We broadly recommend the $449 Pixel 6a as the best value for those in need of an Android phone these days, and it’s worth noting that Google has already shown off its upcoming Pixel 7 phones, which are likely to launch in a couple of months. If you need a higher-end Android phone right now, though, this is still a good price for a device we continue to like. The 6a still gets you most of the way there for less, but by comparison, the 6 Pro offers a bigger display (6.7 inches instead of 6.1) with a faster 120 Hz refresh rate (instead of 60 Hz), more RAM (12GB instead of 6GB), and better battery life (5000 mAh instead of 4410). Both devices—as well as the base mid-tier Pixel 6—get you capable cameras and a clean take on Android with update support through fall 2026, though.

Beyond that, we have lower-than-usual prices on Google’s Nest Hub smart display, Apple’s Pencil stylus and iPad Mini, Wacom drawing tablets, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8, Beats’ true wireless Studio Buds earbuds, and plenty of other recommended gadgets and gear. You can find our full curated list below.

Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Join the Ars Orbital Transmission mailing list to get weekly updates delivered to your inbox.

CNMN Collection

WIRED Media Group

© 2023 Condé Nast. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/20) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 1/1/20) and Ars Technica Addendum (effective 8/21/2018). Ars may earn compensation on sales from links on this site. Read our affiliate link policy.

Your California Privacy Rights | Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

Ad Choices

source