NASA to Convene Mars Sample Return Review – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

This illustration shows a concept for multiple robots that would team up to ferry to Earth samples of rock and soil collected from the Martian surface by NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover.

The board, initiated by NASA, will provide added confidence that the program won’t exceed guidelines following an important upcoming milestone.

NASA will convene a Mars Sample Return (MSR) Program independent review board, or IRB, to perform a review of current plans and goals for one of the most difficult missions humanity has ever undertaken: bringing samples from another planet to study on Earth.

Later this year MSR will approach confirmation, a milestone at which NASA formally establishes the technical, cost, and schedule baselines for a mission. Convening a review board – this is the second IRB for this program – will provide added confidence that the program will not exceed guidelines following confirmation. Such reviews also ensure that NASA is adopting lessons learned from experiences with previous large, strategic science missions.

MSR is a partnership with ESA (European Space Agency). It would be the first mission to return samples from another planet and would include the first launch from the surface of another planet as well as the first in-orbit rendezvous at another planet. Returning scientifically selected samples – the samples currently being gathered by NASA’s Perseverance rover – from Mars would revolutionize our understanding of the Red Planet by bringing them to Earth for study using large and sophisticated instruments. The samples collected by Perseverance during its exploration of an ancient river delta are thought to be the best opportunity to reveal the early evolution of Mars, including the potential for ancient life.

Get the Latest JPL News

Orlando Figueroa, retired deputy center director for science and technology at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, was recently named chair for this independent review board. The IRB will be tasked with providing an assessment of the current status as well as recommendations to maximize the probability of mission success – scientifically and technically – within guidelines. The board will include experts in relevant science, technical and programmatic fields and is expected to produce a final report in late August.

The most recent Planetary Science Decadal Survey conducted for NASA by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has stated that completing Mars sample return is the highest scientific priority for NASA’s robotic exploration efforts. The Decadal Survey also stated that the cost for the mission should not be allowed to undermine the long-term programmatic balance of the planetary portfolio. Returning samples from Mars to Earth has been a goal of planetary scientists for decades.

Dewayne Washington / Karen Fox / Erin Morton

NASA Headquarters, Washington

301-832-5867 / 202-358-1275 / 202-805-9393

dewayne.a.washington@nasa.gov / karen.c.fox@nasa.gov / erin.morton@nasa.gov

DC Agle

Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif.

818-393-9011

agle@jpl.nasa.gov

2023-051

Solar System .

NASA Calls End to Lunar Flashlight After Some Tech Successes

Mars .

Images From NASA’s Perseverance May Show Record of Wild Martian River

Solar System .

New Study of Uranus’ Large Moons Shows 4 May Hold Water

Solar System .

New Video Series Captures Team Working on NASA’s Europa Clipper

Solar System .

NASA’s Voyager Will Do More Science With New Power Strategy

Mars .

NASA Retires Mineral Mapping Instrument on Mars Orbiter

Mars .

NASA InSight Study Provides Clearest Look Ever at Martian Core

Mars .

NASA Selects 10 Scientists for International Mission to Martian Moons

Solar System .

Icy Moonquakes: Surface Shaking Could Trigger Landslides

Mars .

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Gets a Major Software Upgrade

Image .

Kasei Valles

Image .

Kasei Valles

Image .

Phlegra Montes Crater

Image .

Curiosity Finds a Book-Like Rock

Image .

Curiosity Finds a Book-Like Rock

Image .

Phlegra Montes Crater

Image .

Elysium Mons

Image .

Elysium Mons

Image .

Cyane Sulci

Image .

Major Moons of Uranus

JPL is a federally funded research and development center managed for NASA by Caltech.

source