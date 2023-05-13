Microsoft Office Suite Free for Students / Overview – School District of Palm Beach County

Home Latest News Microsoft Office Suite Free for Students / Overview – School District of...

Deidre Richardson
MS Office
District Students Can Now Download Microsoft Office for Free
Microsoft’s Student Advantage Program provides free downloads of the full version of Microsoft Office (Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, etc.) for all Palm Beach County students, in operated schools, for use on their personal and mobile devices.
Notes:
Charter schools are not covered under the SDPBC license agreement and would need to negotiate  directly with Microsoft.
