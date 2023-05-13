Hurry – the ridiculous Surface Pro 8 deal is back – Expert Reviews

header-social
Black Friday discount delights are always round the corner, but we didn’t expect such a cut to the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – our favourite 2-in-1 laptop – before the sales even began, and we certainly didn’t anticipate a double price drop. But that’s what we got: initially selling for £766 at the end of October, the Surface Pro 8 has since dropped in price further to a truly exceptional £729.
This deal is now available at Argos, but it sold out at Amazon very quickly indeed, so should you be in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop we recommend you act fast.
Buy now from Argos
Lightweight and stylish, 2-in-1 laptops have become ever more popular in recent years for their versatility. The increased amount of hybrid working has meant many are using their laptops in the office, during a commute, at home and any place in-between – something that suits the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 down to the ground.
In our full-length Surface Pro 8 review, we awarded it five stars and a recommended award upon its release in 2021 for its all-round adaptability. The line had gone a little stale until then, with Microsoft not redesigning the device for seven years prior. Now, with its overhauled chassis, the Surface Pro 8 has a slimmer look than ever before alongside the fresh Signature Keyboard add-on. The display has seen a major upgrade as well, jumping to 13in in size and a resolution boost up to 2,880 x 1,920, meanwhile its internals are upgraded to the Intel’s 11th-gen silicon chips for super speedy performance. Should you also purchase the Surface Slim Pen 2 – that can be stored in a neat slot above the keyboard – you’ll turn the device into a very capable and convenient graphics tool too.
Combined with the Surface Pro Signature keyboard, it’s pretty impossible to beat as a portable 2-in-1 laptop – and still acts mighty well as a standalone tablet without it. Selling for around £869 on average these days, there are over £100 of savings to be made on this current deal and even more on the £999 price we thought it was worth purchasing for in our initial review. Simply put, this is a deal you won’t want to miss – especially since the newly announced Surface Pro 9 (available from Tuesday 8 November) will start from a pricey £1,079.
Buy now from Argos
Should this not be the deal for you, there are plenty of other offers on either our 2-in-1 laptop page or our general laptop deals page for you to peruse.
