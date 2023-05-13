The Latest Hulu and FX News from TCA Summer 2022 – The Disney Blog

Twice a year, the Television Critics Association (TCA) hosts a press event where channels and streamers present the latest programming news to the media, and this week Disney revealed details of some upcoming shows coming to its networks and streaming services at the TCA Summer 2022 event.

We’ve already covered the Disney+ presentation, so in this post, I’m going to cover upcoming shows on FX and Hulu that were spotlighted.

Ready?

FX’s award-winning comedy series “Atlanta” will return for its fourth and final season with a special two-episode premiere on Thursday, September 15, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX (streaming the next day on Hulu).

The 10-episode season finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. The question is: Did Atlanta change or did they?

Here is the trailer:

FX’s new limited series “The Patient” will premiere Tuesday, August 30, exclusively on Hulu.

A psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (“The Americans”), “The Patient” follows a therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer.

Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: Curb his homicidal urges. To survive, Alan must get inside Sam’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again.

Here is the trailer:

The second season of FX’s award-winning “Reservation Dogs” debuted Wednesday during the TCA’s, with two episodes on Hulu; new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

The half-hour comedy follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma: Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor).

Reflecting on the success of its acclaimed first season, Reservation Dogs co-creator and showrunner Sterlin Harjo said, “I thought people would like it, but it struck a chord that I didn’t know it would strike… It was like this boomerang that was sent out to the universe, and it’s been coming back to us. For that, I am very grateful.”

Here is the second season trailer:

FX also announced it has ordered “The Veil,” a limited series thriller exclusively for Hulu from Steven Knight.

Starring Emmy® Award winner Elisabeth Moss, the gripping thriller will explore the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.

The network didn’t have any photos or video to share for this one.

The drama, “Devil in the White City,” is based on Erik Larson’s bestselling book of the same name, and will star Keanu Reeves in his first major U.S. series.

It follows Dr. H. H. Holmes, the man behind the “Murder Castle” during the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, who is also a serial killer, and Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but brilliant architect who races to make his mark on the world.

The series will be executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

This Disney-owned Onxy Collective project is a docu-series hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish“) that will connect the personal tales of phenomenal Black women to broader societal and historic themes.

Conceptualized by Michaela Angela Davis, the stories shared in the series will offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, beauty, cultural and social contributions, and humanity.

“The Hair Tales” will debut with the first two episodes on Hulu and OWN, with two episodes releasing weekly on Hulu and one episode releasing weekly on OWN.

Hulu announced it had placed a series order for this drama, which tells the story of Nella, an editorial assistant who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company and welcomes the arrival of new hire Hazel. But as Hazel’s star starts to rise, Nella realizes something sinister is going on at the company.

The network didn’t have any photos or video to share for this one.

Premiering Tuesday, September 27, on Hulu, this Onyx Collective series is described as a sexy legal drama that centers on Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a high-powered criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles dealing with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood, and a murder case… all while trying to keep her life together.

“A lot of times when you have legal dramas, you’re focused on the work and the profession, and there’s a little bit of personal,” executive producer Raamla Mohamed said.

“But I think what separates the show for me is that it’s about a woman who’s balancing all the things that women have to balance: her career, her friendships, her marriage, her kids. It’s all those things that, as women, we have to coordinate and figure out. I think the great thing about it is that you get to see her have a really full life. And sometimes she wins in one part of her life, and then sometimes she wins in another part—just like all women do.”

Here is the trailer:

“Reboot,” an eight-episode comedy series, will premiere Tuesday, September 20, with two episodes.

It hails from Steven Levitan, the Emmy Award-winning co-creator of “Modern Family,” and stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu.

In the very meta series, Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Together after a long time apart, they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

This will be addressed in the writers room, over which Reiser’s character presides.

Premiering Wednesday, September 7, with three episodes, the drama “Tell Me Lies” follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years.

When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they begin a seemingly normal relationship. But they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

“The first year of college is a chance for everyone to reinvent and find themselves,” Van Patten said during the presentation. “And that’s exactly what they’re doing. They don’t know themselves, and so they feel like they’re finding themselves in each other.”

White, however, hopes viewers don’t “romanticize” the couple’s relationship, saying, “It’s about the negative effects of what happens when people get attached this way.”

Here is the trailer:

Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, “This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Los Angeles.

The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems.

Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin, Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

“This Fool” premieres Friday, August 12. Here is the trailer:

Are any of these series of interest to you? Let us know in the comments.

Pingback: The 2022 Disney Legends Have Been Announced | The Disney Blog

Comments are closed.

Memberships

source