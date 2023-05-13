Here’s step-by-step guide to use ‘search message by date’ feature on WhatsApp for iPhones – Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
India is seeking to tax Netflix Inc.’s income earned from streaming services in the country, people familiar with the matter said. It’s the first such move to tax overseas digital companies providing electronic commerce services to consumers in India, they said.
Walmart president and chief executive officer Doug McMillon has said the performance of its payments company PhonePe has seen a significant upside, and if it chooses to enter the ecommerce business, it won’t compete with sister company Flipkart as both will be focused on serving their own set of customers.
Adani Group is in discussions with potential investors to raise $2-2.5 billion via share sales in Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy, said people aware of the matter.
