Bitcoin News: BTC sees bullish trends as experts believe Shiba Inu … – Analytics Insight

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been seeing bullish trends in recent months. However, experts believe that other cryptocurrencies, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and RenQ Finance (RENQ), may be ready for a surge in 2023. In this article, we will explore why experts are bullish on SHIB and RENQ and what factors may contribute to their potential growth.
Bitcoin’s recent surge to a nine-month high is a positive indication that the medium-term bearish trend in the cryptocurrency market is starting to shift. While the daily charts show a bullish trend, there may still be some short-term consolidation to consider.
During Q1 of 2023, BTC/USD surpassed the 200-day moving average, the 89-day moving average, and the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts, signaling the start of an uptrend. The downward correction in March was halted at the 200-day moving average, further supporting the emerging uptrend.
As of the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $30,400, after peaking at a 10-month high of $30,540 last week.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that was launched in August 2020. It was created as a decentralized alternative to other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. SHIB has gained popularity due to its low value, which allows investors to buy large quantities of the cryptocurrency at a relatively low price.
RenQ Finance (RENQ), on the other hand, is a DeFi token that aims to solve the liquidity problem faced by decentralized exchanges. It offers a comprehensive solution that is accessible to all types of traders, from novices to seasoned professionals. Its innovative features, strong community support, and potential for growth make it an attractive option for investors looking to get involved in the DeFi space.
Experts believe that both SHIB and RENQ are poised for a surge in 2023. Here are some of the reasons why:
Expert believe that both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and RenQ Finance (RENQ) are ready for a surge in 2023. Their growing popularity, strong community support, and potential for growth make them attractive investment opportunities for those interested in the cryptocurrency market.
However, it is important to note that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and unpredictable, and investors should always do their own research and exercise caution before investing in any cryptocurrency.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
