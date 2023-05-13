Review: ‘Inventor of the Future,’ by Alec Nevala-Lee – The New York Times

Advertisement

The biography “Inventor of the Future,” by Alec Nevala-Lee, explores the dreams and failures of an American optimist.

INVENTOR OF THE FUTURE: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller, by Alec Nevala-Lee

I was living in Montreal when it hosted Expo 67, arguably the last great world’s fair. As a recently minted architect making regular work visits to the site, I was able to follow the construction of the U.S. pavilion, a three-quarter sphere that was 250 feet in diameter and felt even larger inside. This was not architecture in the conventional sense — no walls or ceiling, just a curved transparent skin. It was obviously an engineering feat, yet it gave the impression of something organic, a diaphanous soap bubble maybe.

The icosahedral structure, commonly known as a geodesic dome, would become one of the most enduring legacies of the American futurist R. Buckminster Fuller, although, as Alec Nevala-Lee writes in his revealing new biography, “Inventor of the Future,” Fuller “had minimal input on many of the structures with which he was associated, including the Montreal Expo Dome, which was seen as his masterpiece.”

There have been several books about Fuller and his work, but they have tended to be written by acolytes who took the Great Man at his word. The problem, as Nevala-Lee warns, is that “Fuller’s writings and talks overflowed with misinformation and outright falsehoods, which he methodically built into the reality distortion field that allowed him to achieve so much in a single lifetime.” Nevala-Lee is no scandalmonger, but neither is he an acolyte, having been only 3 years old at the time of Fuller’s death in 1983. The author of a well-received group biography, “Astounding: John W. Campbell, Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, L. Ron Hubbard, and the Golden Age of Science Fiction,” Nevala-Lee examines Fuller’s life and work in comprehensive detail. He seems to have spoken to everyone living who had a personal or professional association with Fuller; there are 129 pages of endnotes.

The author clearly admires his subject, which makes some aspects of his dispassionate narrative all the more unsettling: Fuller’s fraught relationship with his wife, Anne; the serial affairs, often with very young women; the excessive drinking; the monumental ego that often acted against its own better interests; a protective instinct about his ideas that verged on paranoia; and always that carefully crafted “reality distortion field.” For someone like this reader, who met and was influenced by Fuller, reading these revelations is a chastening experience. In his public appearances, Fuller could come across as a selfless seer, almost a secular saint; in Nevala-Lee’s biography he is all too human.

Who was Richard Buckminster Fuller Jr.? He was born in 1895 in Milton, Mass., an affluent suburb of Boston, to an established New England family, a grandnephew of the feminist writer and editor Margaret Fuller. Like his antecedents, young Fuller attended Harvard. Like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, he dropped out, although he did not leave voluntarily — he was expelled, twice. Like Steve Jobs, another college dropout, Fuller became an entrepreneur, but he was no prodigy. Jobs lived only 56 years; by 53, all that Fuller had to show for his efforts was a string of business failures: a building system whose financial backers eased him out of the company, a three-wheeled car prototype that overturned and could have seriously injured his wife and daughter, and a prefabricated house that resembled a flying saucer and did not progress beyond the prototype stage.

Despite these not inconsiderable setbacks, Fuller never faltered. His unconventional imagination and energetic optimism attracted admirers and supporters. A bohemian at heart, he became friends with the composer John Cage and the sculptor Isamu Noguchi, and was close to Margaret Mead and Marshall McLuhan. “Bucky Fuller was no architect, and he kept pretending he was,” complained Philip Johnson, who was immune to Fuller’s charisma. Yet it was precisely among architects that Fuller acquired an active following. He taught in architecture schools, his work was published in architecture magazines and he was close to Charles Eames and Frank Lloyd Wright. It was Wright who slyly put Fuller in his place: “I am an architect interested in science. Buckminster is a scientist interested in architecture.”

And then came the dome. By the late 1940s, Fuller had learned his lesson and he avoided investors and financial backers. He built his first experimental geodesic domes inexpensively with students, initially at Black Mountain College, a progressive school in North Carolina. They were extremely strong for their size, and they maximized internal volume with the smallest amount of material. The first practical geodesic application was a covering for the central courtyard of the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, Mich. The lightweight lattice structure was one-twentieth the weight of a conventional steel roof, which the building wasn’t strong enough to support. Other domes included radar enclosures (radomes) in the Arctic; an American exhibition pavilion in Moscow (the site of the famous Nixon-Khrushchev “kitchen debate”); an auditorium in Hawaii for the industrialist Henry J. Kaiser; temporary shelters for the Marine Corps; and a 384-foot-wide dome for the Union Tank Car Company in Louisiana, the largest structure ever built without internal supports.

In 1959, the Museum of Modern Art mounted in its sculpture garden a Fuller show consisting of a geodesic dome, an octet truss (a lightweight space frame) and a tensegrity mast (a self-supporting tower made of cables and rods). The New York Times architecture critic Ada Louise Huxtable gave the work fulsome praise, calling it “the greatest advance in building since the invention of the arch.” The octet truss was invented by Alexander Graham Bell, but never mind — in the eyes of the world, Fuller was a latter-day Edison, a visionary inventor. Which underlines a curious contradiction that Nevala-Lee shrewdly points out: “While Fuller claimed to express his ideas best in the form of artifacts, he was more comfortable building his reputation on paper.”

A lot of paper — Nevala-Lee lists more than two dozen books in Fuller’s bibliography, ranging across geometry, cartography, education, poetry and metaphysics. Fuller’s theory of ephemeralization anticipated the digital age; his invented terms “synergy” and “Spaceship Earth” became part of the language; scientists who discovered a carbon molecule that looked like a geodesic sphere were aided by his insights (and named it buckminsterfullerene). But it’s also hard to take some of his more eccentric ideas seriously, such as “air-deliverable housing,” or the proposal to cover Midtown Manhattan with a huge dome. National Lampoon parodied his apparently limitless technological optimism in a feature titled “Buckminster Fuller’s Repair Manual for the Entire Universe.”

A professor at Southern Illinois University, where Fuller was based for more than a decade, observed that “he’s not a teacher — he just talks.” That was not intended as a criticism. Fuller’s public lectures, which could go on for five or six hours, were famous. Always extemporaneous, these modern-day Chautauquas were a startling weave of poetry and science, delivered in his own peculiar locution. Stewart Brand summed it up well: “Fuller’s lectures have a raga quality of rich, nonlinear, endless improvisation full of convergent surprises.” Publications such as Brand’s Whole Earth Catalog promoted Fuller’s ideas and provided him, well into his 70s, with a new generation of followers. The counterculture eventually lost its enthusiasm for the domes, which, according to Brand, always leaked, wasted space and were impossible to subdivide and furnish. “When my generation outgrew the domes,” Brand wrote, “we simply left them empty, like hatchlings leaving their eggshells.”

“Fuller himself remains indispensable,” Nevala-Lee concludes, “both as a role model and as a cautionary tale.” The strength of this carefully researched and fair-minded biography is that the reader comes away with a greater understanding of a deeply complicated individual who overcame obstacles — many of his own making — to achieve a kind of imperfect greatness.

Witold Rybczynski is the author of more than 20 books, including a prizewinning biography of Frederick Law Olmsted and the forthcoming “The Story of Architecture.”

INVENTOR OF THE FUTURE: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller, by Alec Nevala-Lee | Illustrated | 655 pp. | Dey Street Books | $35

