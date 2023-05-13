Tesla Electric Vehicles: Reviews, Pricing, and Specs – Car and Driver

Almost on its own, Tesla has proven that electric vehicles can be desirable, combining outstanding performance and high-tech interiors with usable driving range. The Model X crossover has room for up to seven. It’s also the most expensive Tesla, featuring the unique Falcon Wing doors. You have your pick of two sedans: the larger, more expensive Model S is a hot rod. The smaller, less pricey Model 3 Performance isn’t far behind. The company has also revealed its wildly styled pickup truck, the Cybertruck.

Sedans, coupes, convertibles, and wagons

Starting at $43,630

With a near-ideal blend of performance, driving range, and accessible pricing, the 2023 Tesla Model 3 is an electric vehicle that lives up to the hype.

Starting at $43,630 · 8.5/10

Starting at $48,440 · 8.5/10

Starting at $46,440 · 8.5/10

Starting at $36,200 · 7.5/10

Starting at $36,200 · 8/10

Starting at $47,200 · 8/10

Starting at $36,000 · 8/10

Starting at $91,380

Largely responsible for the expanding selection of EVs on sale today, the 2023 Tesla Model S is still competitive and desirable among electric luxury cars.

Starting at $91,380 · 8.5/10

Starting at $106,440 · 9/10

Starting at $96,440 · 9/10

Starting at $70,620 · 9/10

Starting at $76,200 · 9/10

Starting at $79,200 · 8/10

Starting at $69,200 · 10/10

Starting at $200,000 est

Touted to make its return to the lineup in 2023, the new Tesla Roadster picks up where the old model left off.

Starting at $200,000 est

Full-size, mid-size, compact, subcompact, and off-roaders

Starting at $101,380

The 2023 Tesla Model X exemplifies the EV automakers’ brand ethos with its quick acceleration, high-tech software, and host of gimmicky features.

Starting at $101,380 · 6.5/10

Starting at $122,440 · 6.5/10

Starting at $106,440 · 6.5/10

Starting at $81,190 · 6.5/10

Starting at $82,200 · 7.5/10

Starting at $85,200 · 8/10

Starting at $80,700 · 8/10

Starting at $52,630

Whereas the Model 3 nails its mission with impressive handling and range, the 2023 Model Y feels like a lazy effort to appeal to the SUV-buying public.

Starting at $52,630 · 7.5/10

Starting at $67,440 · 7.5/10

Starting at $41,440 · 7.5/10

Starting at $51,190 · 7/10

Full-size, mid-size, compact, crew-cab, extended cab, and regular cab

Starting at $39,900

The Tesla Cybertruck looks like it was dropped off by an alien race, but it has the capabilities to challenge all of the top-selling pickup trucks.

Starting at $39,900

