Polygon Surpasses BNB Chain to Become 3rd Most Popular … – BSC NEWS

DappRadar and Blockchain Gaming Alliance publish quarterly report.

Polygon bucked the general downward Web3 gaming trend in the first quarter of the year, posting a significant increase in user activity while other major blockchains reported declines. The increased adoption propelled Polygon into third place among gaming chains, surpassing BNB Chain in terms of Unique Active Wallets (UAWs).

1/ Blockchain gaming activity in Q1 2023 had an average of 791,474 daily Unique Active Wallets, a decrease of 8.58% from the previous quarter. 📉

DappRadar x @BGameAlliance bring you the state of #blockchaingaming in Q1 2023 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9dJJirvlBl

DappRadar and the Blockchain Gaming Alliance partnered to produce a quarterly report on “The State of Blockchain Gaming” for the beginning of 2023.

Here are some highlights from the report:

Alien Worlds celebrated the news on Twitter.

Q1 2023’s top games are #AlienWorlds, dominating 66% of #WAX activity with an average of 223,945 dUAW, & Splinterlands, claiming 99% of Hive activity with an average of 127,242 dUAW.

Read more in the Q1 @DappRadar Blockchain Games Report:

👉 https://t.co/UJGkqhvZhd pic.twitter.com/istTxOvNvx

‍

Polygon is a “sidechain” scaling solution that runs alongside the Ethereum blockchain — allowing for speedy transactions and low fees. MATIC is the network’s native cryptocurrency, which is used for fees, staking, and more. The effectiveness of Polygon as an alternative to Ethereum has seen existing projects such as Aave and Curve adopting its chain.

‍

Website | Twitter | GitHub | Reddit | YouTube

The exchange will be providing comprehensive information to its remaining Canadian users on how this will impact their accounts going forward.

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced its withdrawal from the Canadian market. The move comes as a result of new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges, making the Canadian market "no longer tenable" for Binance at this time.

In a tweet, the company thanked regulators who had worked with them collaboratively to address the needs of Canadian users, saying that "albeit a small market, it held sentimental value for us as the home country of our founder". However, the company stated that it had put off the decision to withdraw for as long as possible to explore other reasonable avenues to protect its Canadian users, but had ultimately been left with no choice.

Binance's remaining Canadian users are receiving an email with comprehensive information on how this will impact their accounts going forward. Despite not agreeing with the new guidance, the company hopes to continue engaging with Canadian regulators aimed at a thoughtful, comprehensive regulatory framework.

Binance is confident that it will someday return to the market when Canadian users once again have the freedom to access a broader suite of digital assets.

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram |

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source