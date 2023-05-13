News outlets fear ChatGPT could steal their scoops – POLITICO Europe

In-depth reporting, data and actionable intelligence for policy professionals – all in one place.

Publishers are trying to determine how current copyright rules may apply to disruptive AI-powered chatbots.

Press play to listen to this article

Voiced by artificial intelligence.

BRUSSELS — News publishers face a conundrum: How to stop AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT from freeloading their content.

Such outlets have the right to claim “fair compensation” from tech platforms when their content is used on search engines or social networks, for example, thanks to the European Union’s copyright directive.

While European publishers are still waiting for some countries to transpose the new rules into law in order to start negotiations with Big Tech companies like Facebook or Google, generative AI — so-called because it can be used to generate new content — has recently caught the attention of policymakers and regulators.

“We are not going into the AI debate with fear but, of course, we need to look at the challenges, and copyright is one of them,” said Petra Wikström, director of public policy at Schibsted, the largest media group in Scandinavia.

The chatbot boom comes with great uncertainty.

“We have copyright protection for our work, but it’s more of a question of how to be able to make use of it. Enforcement is the main issue,” argued Iacob Gammeltoft, policy manager at News Media Europe, an organization gathering publishers from across Europe.

Monetizing publishers’ content requires compensation, per the EU’s rules — but this is hard to pin down, as legislators didn’t envision the rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and its ilk when the directive was hashed out.

“I’m not completely sure we can demonstrate infringement of neighboring rights,” Pierre Petillault, managing director of the French press federation APIG, told POLITICO. “It raises the question of the legal framework and the very broad exception on data mining,” he added.

Legislators included an exemption in the copyright directive for crawling for the purposes of text and data mining from publishers’ right to compensation. Rights-holders can oppose such mining with “machine-readable means” that serve as a “no trespassing” sign to crawlers.

Some publishers want to use that option to cut off crawlers’ access to their articles, depriving ChatGPT and similar chatbots of the high-quality content they need to offer users accurate responses. This is currently being mulled by French online publishers from the GESTE association.

But chatbots “seem to be doing more than just” mining, and shouldn’t benefit from that carveout enshrined in the directive, Gammeltoft said.

“AI will disrupt the implementation of copyright. An evolution of the current legislation seems necessary in order to remove the doubts and to widen the perimeter of the rights to the specificity of AI, which is to feed massively on protected contents,” Sandra Strittmatter, an intellectual property lawyer in the French firm Franklin, told POLITICO.

But the European Commission doesn’t necessarily see room for more specific rules. French left-wing MEP Emmanuel Maurel recently asked the EU executive about the “legal vacuum” that artists are grappling with for their original works. The Commission said in response that “the creation of art works by AI does not deserve a specific legislative intervention,” given the “relevant” exemptions for crawlers provided by the current legal framework.

If the directive enables rights-holders to claim copyright, they’d still face the challenge of determining which content was being scraped and shared — a tough, unpredictable task that can require some sleuthing.

“We are doing some tests internally to see whether ChatGPT is scraping content from us which is behind the paywall,” explained Wikström.

Nordic publishers have been asking ChatGPT about exclusive information published in articles behind their paywalls, in an attempt to pinpoint undue usage.

But “there is no way to be sure 100 percent until you see the training database that [has] been used to train ChatGPT,” Gammeltoft told POLITICO, stressing that the best publishers can do is “guesswork” and that preliminary results seem to indicate that ChatGPT is going beyond what is publicly available.

There’s a “window of opportunity” to address the issue with the upcoming Artificial Intelligence Act, the landmark piece of EU legislation aiming to regulate the use of AI, Gammeltoft said.

MEPs are still finalizing their position on the file, but the latest batch of compromise amendments, seen by POLITICO, seems to be leaning toward more transparency, requiring developers to disclose how the data used to train their AI was collected.

“The AI Act was proposed before this issue took center stage in the public and policy conversation,” Renew Europe MEP Dragoş Tudorache, co-rapporteur on the file, told POLITICO. Tudorache also stressed Parliament’s ambition to “adapt it to the new realities and to account for the rapid evolution of AI by also proposing a set of rules for foundation models that are usually trained on huge amounts of data, including data protected by copyright or intellectual property.”

“We are in the process of negotiating such rules, including some related to copyrighted data,” he added.

“This is a very concerning issue and we are trying to address those concerns under the AI Act with my colleague Tudorache,” said Socialists & Democrats MEP Brando Benifei, the other co-rapporteur. “We think that providers of GPAI should be more transparent in particular regarding the data they used to train their GPAI systems so that right-holders can better protect their rights.”

OpenAI did not respond to POLITICO’s questions on the matter, but referred to its blog post laying out how ChatGPT functions.

Laura Kayali and Gian Volpicelli contributed reporting.

Log in to access content and manage your profile. If you do not have an account you can register here.

Forgot your password?

By logging in, you confirm acceptance of our POLITICO Privacy Policy.

source