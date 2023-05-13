Biggest Movers: ADA Surges to 7-Month High, as XRP Extends … – Bitcoin News

by Eliman Dambell

Cardano rose to its highest level in seven-months on April 14, as cryptocurrency markets remained bullish. The global crypto market cap rose by as much as 2.25% on Friday, with bitcoin moving above $31,000. Xrp was another notable gainer, as the token hit a two-week high.

Cardano (ADA) rose for an eighth straight session on Friday, with today’s gains sending the token to a seven-month high.

ADA/USD raced to an intraday peak of $0.4441 earlier in today’s session, after trading at a low of $0.4115 on Thursday.

Friday’s surge in price saw cardano climb to its strongest point since September 27, when prices hit a high of $0.4631.

Looking at the chart, today’s jump came following a breakout of a key resistance level of $0.4230.

In addition to this, the relative strength index (RSI) also moved beyond its own ceiling at 65.00, and is currently tracking at 71.06.

An upcoming ceiling at 72.00 now awaits ADA bulls, and should they fail to move past this point, earlier gains may fade.

XRP, formerly ripple, was once again in the green, as the token continued to move away from a recent price floor.

Following a low of $0.5092 on Thursday, XRP/USD rose to a high of $0.5438 earlier in the day.

As a result of today’s move in price, XRP moved to its highest level since March 29, when the token hit a then eleven-month high of $0.5848.

From the chart, it appears that one catalyst for the move was the 14-day RSI bouncing from a floor at 57.00.

Price strength is now tracking at 62.97, which is marginally below a point of resistance at the 63.00 mark.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.5274, which is slightly lower than its earlier peak.

Register your email here to get weekly price analysis updates sent to your inbox:

Do you expect Xrp to climb for a third day on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Eliman was previously a director of a London-based brokerage, whilst also an online trading educator. Currently, he commentates on various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX, whilst also a startup founder.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Today’s Top Ethereum and Bitcoin Mining Devices Continue to Rake in Profits

As the crypto economy hovers just under $2 trillion in value, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining devices are making decent profits. While ASIC miners can still mine ethereum, a 1.5 gigahash (GH/s) Ethash mining device can rake in $51.58 per … read more.

Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year

The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.



source