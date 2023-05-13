Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera … – Notebookcheck.net

As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless.
According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200 MP camera will deliver "unparalleled analytical power". Most would consider that an interesting take on the next-gen flagship’s photographic chops, seeing as the source had been overwhelmingly negative about that sensor’s capabilities over the past few months. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200 MP camera is expected to be the ISOCELL HP2, which seems to share most of its technical specifications with the ISOCELL HP1 used on phones like the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Xiaomi 12T Pro.
If that turns out accurate, the HP2 will have a 1/1.22-inch physical size with a 0.56μm pixel pitch before binning. Those are impressive but still not on par with sensors like the IMX989 or ISOCELL GN2 on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra respectively. Instead, if Ice Universe’s words are anything to go by, it looks more likely that the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera performance will lean heavily on computational imaging and AI. The main 200 MP camera won’t be the sole beneficiary of that either. Supposedly, while the 3x and 10x telephoto hardware will remain the same as on the S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra still manages to deliver tangible zoom performance improvements.
Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be able to shoot in three resolutions with its main camera: the default 12.5 MP, full-scale 200 MP, and 50 MP. Reportedly, the 50 MP mode is currently disabled, as it’s still in development.
