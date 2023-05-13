Huge Apple sale at Amazon knocks MacBook Air M1, iMac M1 and … – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Upgrade your Mac while prices are cheap
Apple’s long-awaited WWDC 2023 is set for June 5. While that’s still weeks away, retailers are quietly clearing inventory to make room for any potential Mac announcements.
For Apple fans, that means now is a great time to look for Apple bargains. Today, for instance, three Macs are currently at all-time price lows at Amazon. The iMac M1, the new Mac mini M2, and the MacBook Air M1 are currently up to $400 off. (Looking for more deals? Read our guide to the best Apple deals right now).
Apple Mac mini M2: was $799 now $689 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Editor’s Choice: The new Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it’s one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple’s M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It’s $110 off and currently at its lowest price ever. The 256GB SSD model is also on sale for $499 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).
Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to Apple’s M1 chip. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we saw amazing endurance with over 14 hours on our battery test. This laptop features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s no longer Apple’s flagship, but it’s an unbeatable deal at this price, which is its lowest price excluding a student only discount.
Apple iMac (2021/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save up to $400! Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save $200 on the 2021 iMac, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio, and the impressive performance of its M1 chip. If you want more oomph from your video, the 8-core iMac M1 is on sale for $1,199 (opens in new tab), which is $400 off and an all-time price low.
Each of the Macs above are at their all-time price lows. However, if you want the most bang for your buck — the Mac mini M2 is the best option. Not only did we name it one of the best computers you can buy, but Apple’s pint-sized powerhouse is considerably faster than the other Macs on sale thanks to its speedy M2 chip.
In our Mac mini M2 review, we found Apple’s machine was capable of handling just about anything. We had no trouble flipping between 30+ tabs in Chrome and Safari while listening to music and playing a game in windowed mode, with apps like Lightroom opening instantaneously.
If you prefer the convenience of an all-in-one, you’ll want to consider Apple’s iMac M1. This is a brilliant, sleek device that offers outstanding performance and a beautiful display. Whether you’re browsing, streaming, editing photos, or rendering videos, the 2021 iMac won’t slow down thanks to its M1 chip.
In our Apple iMac 2021 review, we also noted that this iMac also has excellent an excellent webcam and set of speakers. These features pair with the 24-inch 4K Liquid Retina display to deliver a cinematic experience while streaming TV and movies. Video calls with colleagues and loved ones look great, too.
Finally, if you just want a budget Mac laptop, the MacBook Air M1 is a steal at $799. Sure, it’s an older model, but it should still hold sufficient power for students or everyday work. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it packs MacBook Pro-like power and amazing battery life (over 14 hours).
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Exclusive Mother’s Day deal takes 10% off Shark FlexStyle Hair System
Mother’s Day flowers 2023 — today’s top deals
Motorola Razr renders show off how this foldable will take on the Galaxy Z Flip 5
By Kate Kozuch
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Rory Mellon
By Rory Mellon
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Malcolm McMillan
By Louis Ramirez
By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Huge Apple sale at Amazon knocks MacBook Air M1, iMac M1 and … – Tom's Guide
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.