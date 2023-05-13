US and South Korea to Share Data on Crypto Cases, Including … – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms

The U.S. and South Korean governments have reportedly agreed to share data on ongoing crypto cases, including the case surrounding Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon and the collapse of cryptocurrency terra (LUNA) and stablecoin terrausd (UST).

South Korea’s Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon met with U.S. prosecution officials during a visit to New York this week, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.

The U.S. officials present at the meeting included Andrea Griswold, chief counsel to the United States Attorney, and Scott Hartman, co-chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The officials from the two countries examined ways to enhance cooperation in the investigation of major securities fraud and financial crimes, including those involving cryptocurrency. Specifically, they discussed information exchange between the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office and the Southern District of New York office.

The two sides agreed to share their latest investigation data on ongoing crypto cases, including the case surrounding the collapse of cryptocurrency terra (LUNA) and algorithmic stablecoin terrausd (UST), the publication conveyed.

Both the U.S. and South Korea are investigating Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon and the implosion of LUNA and UST.

South Korean prosecutors are looking into possible fraud charges. In addition, the Korean government is considering imposing a unified listing standard on cryptocurrency exchanges.

In the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Do Kwon and whether the marketing of UST before it crashed violated investor-protection regulations. The LUNA implosion prompted SEC Chairman Gary Gensler to warn that a lot of crypto tokens will fail. Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are also calling for the urgent regulation of stablecoins.

What do you think about the U.S. and South Korea sharing data on crypto cases including the Terra collapse? Let us know in the comments section below.

A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year

The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.

Tony Hawk’s Latest NFTs to Come With Signed Physical Skateboards

Last December, the renowned professional skateboarder Tony Hawk released his “Last Trick” non-fungible token (NFT) collection via the NFT marketplace Autograph. Next week, Hawk will be auctioning the skateboards he used during his last tricks, and each of the NFTs … read more.



source