Why Rivian's Shares Fell 7.5% on Friday – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (RIVN -6.72%) sank in Friday morning trading. As of 12:22 p.m. ET, shares were down by about 7.5%. At that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.3%.

A number of factors were working against Rivian’s shares. One is that the broader market was falling Friday. On down days on Wall Street, it’s not surprising to see high-volatility stocks like Rivian moving lower.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by about 3% to $86.06, and since gasoline-powered vehicles are the direct competitors to EVs, that’s incrementally bad news for any EV company.

Also on the macroeconomic front, a survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumers expect that inflation a year from now will be 5.1%, up from a previous forecast of 4.7%. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in order to reduce inflation, but investors are worried that it will have to keep boosting rates in 2023, increasing the risk of a recession.

The company-specific challenges for Rivian will be much more about increasing production and driving more demand for its vehicles. Higher interest rates will be a headwind for most consumers buying vehicles, but that’s something every automaker will have to deal with.

The degree of volatility Rivian’s shares were displaying Friday should be seen as fairly normal for this company. What will be more important for investors is the company’s upcoming earnings report, which will be released after the market closes on Nov. 9. At that time, we’ll also get an update on fourth-quarter production and the current backlog of demand — metrics that will matter much more than one day’s worth of speculative trading moves.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source