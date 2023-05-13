Microsoft Reveals Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition – Thurrott.com



Microsoft has teamed up with the British design company Liberty to create a limited edition of its Surface Pro 9 tablet. The custom-designed tablet has laser-engraved flowers inspired by the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper, and the Surface Pro Liberty Keyboard comes with matching printed flowers as well.

“Liberty owns florals in the fashion sense. And we created this operating system that has a floral. They’re intertwined, tying together hardware and software,” wrote Elliott Hsu, a principal hardware designer at Microsoft who worked with Liberty on this Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition.

The limited edition tablet is being released this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Surface brand. “We felt like this was our moment to say we’re here to stay. We’ve established ourselves. We are a brand and now we’re looking ahead into the next 10 years,” Hsu said.



The custom design tablet will be available in limited quantities at Liberty and Microsoft Stores in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. The Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition is priced at $1,800 in the US and £1,500 in the UK, and the Surface Pro Liberty Keyboard and Slim Pen 2 are included. There’s only one configuration available with an Intel Core i5 CPY, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

To sweeten the pot, customers who purchase the Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition can also access an exclusive Liberty 11 Windows 11 theme. “We have a 10-year history of innovation and looking ahead, we will continue our innovation but also disrupt the market in ways like this that bring a personal and emotional connection to our products,” Hsu said.

Laurent is the Senior News Editor at Thurrott.com. He’s been writing about the tech industry for many years and his favorite topics to cover include Big Tech, media, and gaming. He’s also the Editorial Manager of the Petri IT knowledgebase.

