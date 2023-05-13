Microsoft announces Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition – MSPoweruser

November

Microsoft has announced Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition after collaborating with London-based design company Liberty. The announcement of the special edition Pro 9 is to celebrate 10 years of Microsoft’s signature 2-in-1 device. The Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition is now available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Japan. However, since this is a special edition product, supplies are limited.

The special edition Surface Pro 9 has laser-engraved flowers inspired by Windows 11 Bloom wallpapers. Aside from the design of the product, there is an exclusive Liberty 11 Windows 11 theme that comes with this special edition. “Liberty owns florals in the fashion sense. And we created this operating system that has a floral. They’re intertwined, tying together hardware and software,” wrote Elliott Hsu, a principal hardware designer at Microsoft.

The Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition costs $1,800 in the U.S. and £1,500 in the U.K. If you want to use it as a P.C., you can do that with the Surface Pro Liberty Keyboard, which is included with the tablet. The Surface Slim Pen 2 is also included in the box. Inside the tablet, you get Intel Core i5 CPY, 8 G.B. of RAM, and 256GB of storage. And there are no other configurations available, so if you want more internal storage and RAM, this is not the one would like to purchase.

“We felt like this was our moment to say we’re here to stay. We’ve established ourselves. We are a brand and now we’re looking ahead into the next 10 years,” Hsu says. “We have a 10-year history of innovation and looking ahead, we will continue our innovation but also disrupt the market in ways like this that bring a personal and emotional connection to our products.”

