Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Models Will No Longer Feature Solid-State … – MacRumors

The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will no longer feature solid-state buttons due to “unresolved technical issues before mass production,” according to the latest information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro models would be equipped with solid-state buttons back in October. He said two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone would provide haptic feedback to simulate the feeling of pressing the buttons, without them physically moving, similar to the Home button on the iPhone 7 or the Force Touch trackpad on newer MacBooks. However, in a Medium post today, he said the devices will have mechanical buttons after all.

“My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design,” wrote Kuo. It’s unclear if a “traditional” design means there will be two volume buttons or if Apple will still adopt a single, elongated volume button, as was previously rumored.

Kuo said there is still time for Apple to modify the iPhone 15 Pro’s design given the device remains in the EVT development stage. He believes the change will have “limited impact” on the mass production schedule and shipments for the Pro models.

The reversal was also reported by tech analysts Jeff Pu and Shelly Chou at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. The analysts believe the solid-state button design has been delayed until the iPhone 16 series in 2024.

Kuo said this news is “unfavorable” for Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies, two key suppliers of Taptic Engine-related components for iPhones.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.

Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled, along with iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

10 hours ago by Hartley Charlton

2 days ago by Hartley Charlton

3 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source