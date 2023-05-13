What Is Verizon 5G Home Internet & Is It Worth It? – Gotta Be Mobile

Editorials Mobile Technology Verizon

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service gives households across the United State access to fast internet speeds, making it a viable alternative to traditional home internet services.

In this guide, we’ll take you through what Verizon 5G Home Internet is exactly, how it works, some of its advantages and disadvantages, and whether it can truly replace your existing home internet service.

Table of Contents

Verizon 5G Home Internet is a wireless broadband service that leverages Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to provide high-speed internet access in your home.

The service doesn’t require any long-term contracts or setup fees which makes it an excellent choice if you don’t want to lock into a provider for a set amount of time.



Verizon’s service has two tiers, 5G Home and 5G Home Plus which gives you some flexibility. 5G Home comes with a two-year price guarantee while 5G Home Plus has a three year guarantee.

There are three pricing tiers for each: $25, $40, or $50 per month for 5G Home and $35, $50, $70 per month for 5G Home Plus. The lower pricing tiers require you to combine a Verizon 5G mobile plan with the service.

If you don’t want to combine a mobile plan, 5G Home will run you $50 (plus taxes and any fees) per month while 5G Home Plus is $70.

Again, Verizon 5G Home Internet uses the carrier’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to operate.



In order to sign up for the service, you must first check and see if service is available at your address.

If service is available at your location, you’ll then need to pick between 5G Home and 5G Home Plus. 5G Home Plus provides faster data speeds at an added cost.

Verizon will then determine which router will work best in your area based on coverage. The Wi-Fi 6 router and Ultra Wideband receiver it sends to you is included in your monthly service plan.

After you receive your equipment, you can setup the service yourself or, if you need help, you can request a technician to come out and do it for you.

Verizon 5G Home Internet offers download speeds up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps. Again, the speeds are determined based on the plan you select.

The 5G Home plan gives you access to download speeds between 85-300 Mbps and upload speeds that will go up to 10 Mbps. The more expensive 5G Home Plus plan allows you to pull download speeds between 300-1000 Mpbs and upload speeds up to 50 Mpbs.

These speeds are significantly faster than many traditional home internet services. However, some areas may not be able to provide the fastest speeds. For instance, 1Gbps download speeds are only available in select areas.

Verizon 5G Home Internet can handle having multiple devices connected at the same time including computers, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.



However, like other providers, the number of devices that can be connected at once will depend on the speed of your internet connection and the performance of your router.

Verizon 5G Home Internet offers unlimited data, which means you can use as much data as you want without worrying about data caps or overage charges.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is a viable alternative to traditional home internet services, especially in areas where wired broadband services are not available.

That being said, whether it can truly replace your existing home internet service will depend on your internet usage and the performance of the service in your area.

If you rely heavily on high-speed internet for work or entertainment, it may be worth trying out Verizon 5G Home Internet to see if it meets your needs.

Fortunately, Verizon has 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee which means you can cancel and get the service charge refunded if you’re unhappy with the service.

For most online gaming, Verizon 5G Home Internet should be fast enough. The service’s download speeds provide ample bandwidth and the upload speeds are sufficient for most online games.

However, the performance of your internet connection will depend on several factors, including the quality of your router, the distance between your router and gaming device, and any network congestion in your area.

It’s also important to note that some games may require more bandwidth than others, and some online games may not perform as well on wireless networks as they do on wired connections.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is more than fast enough for streaming content, including 4K video.



You’ll be able to stream high-quality content without buffering and they’re fast enough to handle live streams of sports, Twitch, and other events.

One of the biggest advantages of Verizon 5G Home Internet is its speed. Again, it’s significantly faster than many other internet services which makes it an attractive option if you really want access to high-speed internet.

Another advantage of Verizon 5G Home Internet is the unlimited data plan. Again, there aren’t any data caps or overage fees which means you can use as much data as you want without worrying about additional charges.

Pricing for the service is also extremely straightforward and easy to understand and you also get flexibility by not having to sign a long-term contract.

The service is also easy to setup which means you won’t have to sit around for days, or even weeks, waiting for a technician to arrive.

Unfortunately, Verizon 5G Home Internet isn’t available in every single area around the country. It’s available in select cities across the United States, so you’ll need to check if it’s available in your area before signing up.

The carrier is constantly expanding so if the service isn’t available in your area right now, continue checking throughout the year.



And while it’s not the most expensive internet service out there, it may be more expensive than other providers in your area, especially if you live in an area where you have a lot of options.

Check out other providers, like Xfinity’s 10G network, before you commit.

Verizon 5G Home Internet isn’t immune to many of the same problems other ISP’s face. Occasionally there may be an outage and you may find that your download and upload speeds fluctuate.

You may also have issues streaming content from some applications. Verizon notes that the service may not be compatible with some live TV streaming services so you’ll want to verify compatibility with your favorite live TV streaming service provider before you signup.



04/20/2023 at 11:43 am

Which streaming services are NOT compatible with 5G Home?

