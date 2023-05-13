NewsNation Launches a Free App on Roku, Fire TV, Samsung, Apple TV, & More – Cord Cutters News

By

Today NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. cable news network, announced the launch of all-new NewsNation apps on a variety of major streaming players, including Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and Samsung devices. The new apps enable viewers to watch NewsNation for free on a growing number of apps.

The free NewsNation apps offer viewers clips and highlights of the latest news from NewsNation and important content from NewsNation’s talk show lineup, “CUOMO,” “Dan Abrams Live,” “Banfield” and “On Balance With Leland Vittert.” Local weather reports from Nexstar’s local stations are also available and targeted to viewers’ locations to create a personalized experience.

“At NewsNation, our mission is to provide in-depth coverage of the stories that affect the lives of Americans in their local communities and on a national level,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “These apps provide us with another innovative way to reach those viewers wherever they are by delivering content that matters most to them.”

The NewsNation apps are the first third-party apps to be powered by Haystack TV’s proprietary technology. Haystack has long offered its own app on Roku and other devices. Now Haystack is helping news networks to launch their own dedicated apps.

