Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel i7 is now $200 off in … – Laptop Mag

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 just came out and it’s already $200 off!

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is already $200 (opens in new tab) off for Black Friday, and it was only released back in October. That’s one of the most surprising Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen — but it comes with a catch.

Right now, the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel i7 is down to $1,399 at Best Buy. Originally priced at $1,599, you can now save $200 on Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1 laptop. What’s more, it’s equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1255U CPU, a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch display, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, along with a front-facing 1080p webcam and a 10MP rear camera.

We’re seeing some incredible offers in our Black Friday laptop deals live blog, but if you’re in need of a portable, 13-inch laptop with the latest specs, look no further.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $200 off, the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is down to an all-new low. Packing a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 256GB SSD for storage, and a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch display, the Surface Pro 9 makes for a great portable 2-in-1 laptop.

The catch? The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 in this deal doesn’t include any accessories, including the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2. This means you’re only getting the tablet side of the laptop. It’s best matched with a keyboard, and the good news is the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard is now $59 off at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard: $179 $120 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now up to $59 off, the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard offers backlit mechanical keys, a large glass touchpad, and even a slot for the Surface Slim Pen 2.

If you’re looking for a bundle, the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 are $55 off at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 launched during Microsoft’s October Surface event, making the 2-in-1 laptop in this deal quite a surprise. That means you get to pocket $200 on Microsoft’s latest notebook, which is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 256GB SSD for storage, and a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch display. Oh, and it’s based on the Intel Evo platform, meaning it meets high standards regarding battery life, performance, weight, and more.

We’re big fans of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, thanks to its gorgeous display, strong performance, versatile 2-in-1 form factor, and excellent webcam. The Surface Pro 9 delivers even greater performance thanks to its 12th Gen Intel upgrade, and it boasts the same 2880 x 1920-pixel touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and design — with even more colors!

What’s more, you can expect an excellent front-facing 1080p webcam and even a 10MP rear camera. For an all-new 2-in-1 laptop with a $200 price cut, this is a Black Friday deal worth checking out.

If you’re after even more Black Friday laptop deals, we’ve got you covered.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it’s connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.

Save up to $100 on Galaxy Tab S8 in time for Mother’s Day

Best Pixel 7 deals in May 2023

Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9 laptop with RTX 3070 Ti GPU gets $600 price cut

By Rami Tabari May 10, 2023

By Kimberly Gedeon May 10, 2023

By Hilda Scott May 10, 2023

By Hilda Scott May 10, 2023

By Rael Hornby May 10, 2023

By Jason England May 10, 2023

By Hilda Scott May 09, 2023

By Mark Anthony Ramirez May 09, 2023

By Hilda Scott May 09, 2023

By Hilda Scott May 09, 2023

By Hilda Scott May 09, 2023

Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source