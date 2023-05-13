New folding iPad and refreshed iPad mini 7 now in 2024, says Kuo – AppleInsider

New folding iPad and refreshed iPad mini 7 now in 2024, says...

A current non-folding iPad Pro

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suspects there will be no new iPads in 2023, and that the expected folding iPad will be released in 2024 with a carbon fiber stand.

Kuo has previously predicted that a refreshed iPad mini could be released in late 2023, but might slip to early 2024. He’s now saying that later date is the most likely.

He adds that this means it’s possible there won’t be any iPad releases in 2023, although it’s not clear whether he’s including the iPad Pro.

In a series of tweets, Kuo continues to say that the rumored forthcoming folding iPad will not be a replacement for the iPad mini, and instead will be a separate product.

“There may not be new iPad products in the next 9-12 months (the new iPad mini is more likely to be mass-produced in 1Q24),” he says (in translation), “so I am conservative about iPad shipments in 2023, and the shipments are expected to decline by 10-15% YoY.”

“However, I am looking forward to the folding iPad in 2024, and expect this product to benefit shipments and improve the product mix,” he continues.

“My latest research indicates that the foldable iPad will come with a carbon fiber stand,” says Kuo, “which would make the stand lighter and more durable.”

Kuo reports that Anjie Technology “is a polishing and bonding supplier of carbon fiber support frames for folding iPads.”

Apple has previously been reported to be working on an iPhone fold, and has even tested production. But more recently, it’s become expected that it’s a folding iPad that Apple is concentrating on.

In the tech world everyone’s crystal ball fogs up beyond six months.

Why does the world need a folding iPad?

More complex to design and manufacture, with more parts and extra cabling to connect them across the two halves of the device. More likely to break or malfunction. Thick when folded. Potentially reduced internal space for battery versus non-folding iPad with same screen dimensions.

Not really more convenient to carry.

radarthekat said: More complex to design and manufacture, with more parts and extra cabling to connect them across the two halves of the device. More likely to break or malfunction. Thick when folded. Potentially reduced internal space for battery versus non-folding iPad with same screen dimensions. Why does the world need a folding iPad? Not really more convenient to carry. I can conceivably see a benefit to a folding iPad (presuming it was done well, of course) more than for a phone. Benefit one would be not needing a case to protect the screen when not in use. Although thicker, a folding iPad would definitely be easier to carry in a smaller bag or by hand. Might be less subject to broken screens in some industrial/commercial environments.

Nobody needs a folding iPad.

I have both a mini and a 12.9 iPad Pro and have less than no interest.

Leave folding displays to Android

radarthekat said: More complex to design and manufacture, with more parts and extra cabling to connect them across the two halves of the device. More likely to break or malfunction. Thick when folded. Potentially reduced internal space for battery versus non-folding iPad with same screen dimensions. Why does the world need a folding iPad? Not really more convenient to carry. Not specifically addressed (falls under the more likely to break or malfunction) but the hinge also introduces an ingress point for debris, adding to the care needed to keep it functional/nice at best, and at worst would hinder its ability to work. Unless of course apple figured out how to completely seal the hinge… but even then, there are all the other issues you’ve identified. I really don’t see the use case here for a folding screen. I think this is a case of: “Yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” – Dr. Ian Malcolm

Not specifically addressed (falls under the more likely to break or malfunction) but the hinge also introduces an ingress point for debris, adding to the care needed to keep it functional/nice at best, and at worst would hinder its ability to work. Unless of course apple figured out how to completely seal the hinge… but even then, there are all the other issues you’ve identified.

I really don’t see the use case here for a folding screen. I think this is a case of:

“Yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” – Dr. Ian Malcolm

