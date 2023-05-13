TAS Tax Tip: File Your 2021 Tax Return to Claim Certain Credits … – National Taxpayer Advocate

Hurry – it’s not too late to claim certain tax credits on your 2021 federal income tax return. The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) wants to educate individuals about claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, or the Earned Income Tax Credit. You may be eligible to receive the full amount of these credits, even if you have little or no income, or are not usually required to file a federal income tax return.

The fastest and most secure way to receive your refund is to chose and having any refund direct deposit. The deadline to use the IRS’s Free File tools closed on November 17, 2022, but you can still submit your tax return using a paid tax preparer, or submitting your tax return to the IRS by mail.

Here are some other tips to help you prepare to file your 2021 federal income tax return:

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals. Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs) are also available to assist low-income individuals who have a tax dispute with the IRS. LITCs also provide education and outreach to individuals who speak English as a second language.

Visit TAS’s Get Help center for a list of tax topics to assist you with resolving many tax-related issues.

For more updates from TAS, visit the news and information center to read the latest tax tips, blogs, alerts, and more.

