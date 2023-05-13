Home Latest News How to Watch NBC 6 News Live Events on Peacock, Roku, Samsung...

How to Watch NBC 6 News Live Events on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus & Xumo Play – NBC 6 South Florida

By
Charles Miller
-

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around South Florida on the NBC 6 News channel on streaming platforms.
The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC 6 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.
Here’s how to see NBC South Florida News on Peacock:

Here’s How To Watch NBC South Florida News on Roku:
Here’s how to see NBC South Florida News on Samsung TV Plus:
Here’s how to see NBC South Florida News on Xumo Play:
https://play.xumo.com/live-guide/nbc-south-florida-news

source

Previous articleCEO behind Chat GPT-4 says he's 'a little bit scared' by AI – YouTube
Charles Miller
https://www.inferse.com
He is well known among his circle for his incredible attraction towards smartphones and tablets. Charles is a python programmer and also a part-time Android App developer.