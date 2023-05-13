Android Users Can Now Watch Netflix Shows Before They Finish … – PCMag

No more disappointment on realizing your download didn't complete.

I’ve been working at PCMag since November 2016, covering all areas of technology and video game news. Before that I spent nearly 15 years working at Geek.com as a writer and editor. I also spent the first six years after leaving university as a professional game designer working with Disney, Games Workshop, 20th Century Fox, and Vivendi.

The experience of watching Netflix using an Android device has been improved this week with the introduction of support for partial download viewing.

You’ve been able to download Netflix TV show episodes and movies to your Android device for a while now (the downloads can even happen automatically), but each download needed to be complete before becoming watchable. That’s no longer the case, though. It’s now possible to start watching before a download is complete(Opens in a new window), which should help avoid those situations where you lose connection and are left unable to watch.

Keela Robison, Vice President, Product Innovation at Netflix, says that losing a Wi-Fi connection during a download is no longer something to worry about because, “Once you’ve regained a strong enough connection, you can choose to finish the download and keep watching — avoiding those surprise notices that you’ve gone over your data limits.”

For now, partial downloads are only supported on Android, but iOS users need not worry. Robison also confirmed that Netflix intends to begin testing the feature for Apple’s mobile OS “in the coming months,” although there’s no indication of when it will roll out to the iOS Netflix app.

Sign up for What’s New Now to get our top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. Subscribing to a newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe from the newsletters at any time.

Your subscription has been confirmed. Keep an eye on your inbox!

Advertisement

I’ve been working at PCMag since November 2016, covering all areas of technology and video game news. Before that I spent nearly 15 years working at Geek.com as a writer and editor. I also spent the first six years after leaving university as a professional game designer working with Disney, Games Workshop, 20th Century Fox, and Vivendi.

I hold two degrees: a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a Master’s degree in Games Development. My first book, Make Your Own Pixel Art, is available from all good book shops.

Read Matthew’s full bio

Advertisement

PCMag.com is a leading authority on technology, delivering lab-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Our expert industry analysis and practical solutions help you make better buying decisions and get more from technology.

PCMag supports Group Black and its mission to increase greater diversity in media voices and media ownerships.

© 1996-2023 Ziff Davis, LLC., a Ziff Davis company. All Rights Reserved.

PCMag, PCMag.com and PC Magazine are among the federally registered trademarks of Ziff Davis and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission. The display of third-party trademarks and trade names on this site does not necessarily indicate any affiliation or the endorsement of PCMag. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product or service, we may be paid a fee by that merchant.

source