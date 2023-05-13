Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: Near perfect phone – The Hindu

To enjoy additional benefits

CONNECT WITH US

November 17, 2022 02:41 pm | Updated January 06, 2023 04:19 pm IST

COMMents

SHARE

READ LATER

The Snow Pixel 7 Pro, while having stellar looks is flashy, shiny as well as slippery | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Google, in its approach to gain new buyers and win the Pixel loyalists once again, launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The former, we already reviewed, and now we turn towards the Pro variant and try to answer the questions you might have about this premium flagship smartphone. Google Pixel 7 Pro uses the same fundamentals of its younger sibling yet it differs quite a lot. Pixel 7 Pro retails at ₹84,999. Let’s indulge.

Google Pixel 7 Pro maintains the same design of the Pixel 7. A rectangular camera bar, holding an additional lens in it. The bar makes the phone uneven on a flat surface but on the contrary, allows air to pass through it. The Pixel’s 7 camera bar has thus also become its distinguishing feature among the premium, same-looking phones.

The placement of the volume key and the power button confuses and rather forces many accidental clicks. We highlighted this peculiar issue in the Pixel 6a review yet Google came ahead with the similar placement of the keys.

The Snow Pixel 7 Pro, which we got for review, looks stellar. It is flashy, shiny as well as slippery. The back does get fingerprint imprints on it so be sure to mask it under a good protective gear to avoid unfortunate falls, patches, scratches. It feels buttery smooth in hands.

The front of Pixel 7 Pro takes us back to the curved edged display phones that Samsung mastered long ago. The punch hole display offers infinite viewing areas due to its curved edges. The smudges can be seen on the display. The phone features Type-C port for charging but doesn’t include a charger inside the box. There are eight antenna lines across the chassis of Pixel 7 Pro.

The tall display has an obnoxious response to the face unlock feature. Eight out of ten times, it doesn’t recognise you even if you’re under proper lighting. The eyeglass could irk you even more. It becomes so annoying that you’ll end up disabling it.

Google Pixel 7 Pro equals the iPhone 14 Pro Max in screen size. A huge 6.7 inches of LTPO AMOLED screen greets you in Pixel 7 Pro. A screen that can hit up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness, visible even under direct sunlight with ease. The punch hole display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for safety. I did not do the drop test, not even accidentally till now, so can’t say about its longevity. Even the Victus glass doesn’t stop the display from smudges and getting scratches though.

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with 6.7 inches punch hole LTPO AMOLED screen at 1,500 nits peak brightness | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

The display is curved towards the edges which gives the phone an infinite feel. I had watched HOD and a part of ICC Men T20 World Cup on it and trust me it feels amazing. The screen has a vivid colour range and displays colours true to its original textures. The 120 Hz refresh rate is there to help us while gaming or while watching live feed of a cricket match. The AOD here is simplistic, does its job perfectly and without draining too much of the battery. Overall, Google Pixel 7 Pro gets us a brilliant, vibrant display with curved edges.

Google has used the same Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 Pro as well. The second-generation processor is being developed on a 5nm technology. The octa-core processor improves a bit when compared to its last generation. The Tensor G2 gets the backing of 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The same graphics, Mali-G710 MP7, is used in the Pixel 7 Pro. The phone has been a capable performer in the routine tasks. Despite talks on thermal efficiency, the Pixel 7 Pro does generate heat and a lot. Google needs to work on the heat dissipation issue in the next generation Pixel phones because that’s not expected of a phone that costs hefty.

Pixel 7 Pro has Titan M2 chip on top of the Tensor G2 that optimises the phone’s security. The in-built VPN doesn’t work here either. The Pixel 7 Pro operates on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The features of Android 13 remain the same as we mentioned in the Pixel 7 review. The experience of pure Android makes all the Pixel phones special and Pixel 7 Pro is no different.

Overall, Google Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2, Android 13 and 12GB RAM matches the phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in terms of performance but it really needs to work on the heating issue. The unavailability of storage options in India sounds myopic.

The Pixel 7 Pro has got triple rear lenses. A 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an additional 48MP telephoto camera. The combination of the trio gives us a wonderful camera experience. The main lens maintains balance between the shades of light. The daylight photography excels with software tuning and post processing. The ultra-wide sensor captures enough space in a frame while maintaining the colour balance. The 48MP telephoto sensor zooms brilliantly. I’ve used this extensively, under the daylight, to bring distant objects closer and surely it stuns. The Pixel 7 Pro keeps the sharpness intact even at higher zoom levels. The macro shots have been great too but it requires a steady hand. There’re two features, in Beta, Long Exposure and Action Pan in the camera pre-sets. These are basically used while shooting the moving subject with respect to the background and vice-versa. Night photography continues to impress with its clarity and noise reduction.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro amazes with its Super Res Zoom and image stabilisation | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

The selfie lens is the same as we saw in the Pixel 7. A 10.8MP front lens provides enough opportunities to explore. Selfies were precise in holding the colour and skin tone. Oversaturation wasn’t observed either. The Portrait shots are still better than any other phone. The phone does some software touch ups to the selfies to make them look more appealing. Even under the low light conditions, the Pixel 7 Pro outshines many with its capabilities.

Overall, Pixel 7 Pro amazes with its Super Res Zoom and the stabilisation it has at that length.

The Pixel 7 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery which is good for a day at least. The phone’s battery drains when put through long sessions of camera usage but remains firm while content consumption. Whatever the usage type might be, the Pixel 7 Pro battery is sufficient for an entire day. No power adapter here either, so we need to depend on other chargers. Therefore, the charging speed varies. In my case, it took around 3 hours to fill it up.

Sadly, the phone does produce heat while charging. Often, I had to plug out to bring it back to normal. This isn’t the kind of experience we would expect in a premium flag bearer phone.

Google Pixel 7 Pro brings a range of new experiences with it. A design that is unique, a chipset which is becoming competitive, and an ecosystem with a holistic approach. The camera capabilities make the Pixel 7 Pro a must own phone if you can afford it. The display holds vividness while the battery manages the tasks easily for a day. The puzzled face unlock feature and heating issues bother an otherwise brilliant phone. I strongly believe that Pixel 7 Pro could have cost ₹10,000 less, and so does Pixel 7.

COMMents

SHARE

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

BACK TO TOP

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.

source